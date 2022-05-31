HARTE HANKS SELECTED FOR B2B LEAD GENERATION PROGRAM

Harte Hanks to Help Drive New Lead Generation, Monitor Performance, and Support Implementation

CHELMSFORD, Mass., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harte Hanks Inc. (NASDAQ: HHS), a leading global customer experience company focused on bringing companies closer to customers for nearly 100 years, announced today that it has been awarded a new business assignment by a leading employee screening services company to provide a wide scope of B2B sales and marketing support services.

Harte Hanks was selected based on its strong track record of providing seamless support and integration with B2B sales operations seeking to accelerate their growth.

The new relationship manager for this compliance-driven company commented: "Our goal was to find a partner that has the experience and ability to quickly integrate with our existing B2B sales operation and platforms while providing us with cost-efficient but effective solutions to help us achieve our new business goals. We were incredibly impressed by the ability of the Harte Hanks team to dedicate resources, build training and implement quickly to drive new business sales performance."

As part of the program, Harte Hanks will provide our client's sales team with a range of services to enhance their B2B sales efforts, including new lead generation, appointment setting, education and nurturing, and sales performance tracking.

"We're excited to have the opportunity to work with this innovative leader," says Ben Chacko, Managing Director, Harte Hanks Customer Care. "This agreement further demonstrates our leadership in providing clients with a cost-efficient solution that enables growth while maximizing and preserving their internal methodology and systems."

Don Aicklen, SVP Harte Hanks Sales & Marketing, notes: "Our customers seek partners who have the infrastructure and ability to quickly measure and optimize performance. Harte Hanks will continue to leverage the talent and capabilities of our Customer Care and Marketing Services segments to provide unparalleled solutions for our clients. These capabilities are a vital component of new business growth and expansion strategies in today's marketplace."

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (Nasdaq: HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract and engage their customers.

Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands, including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

For more information, visit hartehanks.com.

