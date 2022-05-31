Dynamic Quest Acquires Hargray's Managed IT Services Division

The acquisition of Hargray Managed IT will expand Dynamic Quest's presence in the Southeast region.

GREENSBORO, N.C., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spire Capital Partners backed Dynamic Quest, a managed service provider offering IT and cloud services to enterprises and businesses, completed the acquisition of Hargray's Managed IT Services division ("Hargray Managed IT"). Hargray Managed IT is a carve-out from Hargray, a Cable One company, based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Dynamic Quest, led by CEO and Founder Javier Gomez, continues to execute on its strategic vision to become a regional leader in the Southeastern United States with its acquisition of Hargray Managed IT.

Hargray Managed IT offers Managed Network services, Hardware-as-a-Service, Cloud Hosting, Backup & Disaster Recovery, and Managed Security Services for small-to-medium sized business across a wide array of verticals. The company has a long-tenured and strong customer base located primarily in South Carolina and Georgia. The Hargray Managed IT team members will join Dynamic Quest and continue to serve their client base in the Southeast markets.

Javier Gomez, CEO of Dynamic Quest stated, "We are extremely excited about bringing the fantastic team at Hargray Managed IT Services (HMIT) division into our Dynamic Quest-Family. The addition of the HMIT team into Dynamic Quest brings with it a great team of resources, a fantastic group of clients as well as opening two more regional markets in Macon-GA and Savannah-GA. Dynamic Quest has a core objective of bringing stability and reliability to our clients while also growing to become the best Southeastern Managed IT Service Provider. This acquisition brings us closer to our goals of being able to help clients in new geographic locations as well as clients that have multiple locations around the Southeast."

"We are pleased to have the Hargray Managed Services team join Dynamic Quest – a company with a culture of integrity and exceptional service to their clients," said Chris Boone, Cable One Senior Vice President Business Services and Emerging Markets.

The transaction will expand Dynamic Quest's presence in the Southeast and provide the ability to cross-sell a broader base of products and services to the Hargray Managed IT customer base. Dynamic Quest will look to leverage its infrastructure including its data center, centralized delivery team, and sales and marketing initiatives to enhance service solutions for end clients and accelerate growth.

Bank Street Group LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Cable One, Inc. in connection with this transaction.

About Spire Capital Partners

Spire Capital Partners (https://spirecapital.com/) is an active and experienced private equity firm with an investment focus in small market companies within the technology enabled business services, media, communications and education sectors. Spire Capital Partners was founded on the principle of partnering with management teams and founders to help effectuate the next stage of growth for their companies. Spire professionals have a broad array of past operating, investing and advisory experiences they leverage to help portfolio companies accelerate growth, guide strategic direction and execute their business plan. Spire Capital Partners is a New York-based investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.

About Dynamic Quest

Founded in 2000, Dynamic Quest is a managed service provider for IT services to enterprises and mid-sized businesses. Dynamic Quest offers a broad set of services including hosted cloud services, disaster recovery, managed IT, service plans, application support, virtual CIO and security services. The Company's headquarters is in Greensboro, North Carolina. Dynamic Quest currently has satellite offices in Raleigh, North Carolina; Atlanta, Valdosta, Macon, and Savannah, Georgia; Jacksonville, Florida; Birmingham, AL; and Clark, Philippines. For more information, visit https://dynamicquest.com/ or follow Dynamic Quest on LinkedIn

