Daily Harvest teams up with Blake Griffin, Carmelo Anthony, Jared Goff, Trea Turner, Kemba Walker and other world-class athletes to encourage Americans to "Eat the Solution" Athletes join forces to push the human and planetary health benefits of eating real, whole food daily

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daily Harvest announced today that it is teaming up with notable athletes committed to encouraging Americans to "Eat the Solution" and consume more organic fruits and vegetables every day.

Blake Griffin (Brooklyn Nets), Carmelo Anthony (Los Angeles Lakers), Jared Goff (Detroit Lions), Trea Turner (Los Angeles Dodgers), Kemba Walker (New York Knicks), and other all-star athletes have invested in Daily Harvest through Patricof Co , a highly specialized private investment and advisory platform for professional athletes, that will bring to life their collective commitment to a better food system. The athletes were part of the company's Series D financing, which closed in Q1 2022.

"Joining forces with values-aligned world-class athletes allows us to amplify our mission," said Daily Harvest Founder and CEO Rachel Drori. "Together, we can work towards a more sustainable food system for the benefit of human and planetary health."

"Nutrition and healthy eating have been a huge part of my life ever since my mom had me taking fish oil and green juice every morning as a kid. Even though I hated it at the time, I am so thankful for the foundation that she laid for my personal nutrition journey," the six-time NBA All-Star, Blake Griffin said. "Throughout my career, I've continued to evolve how best to take care of my body and discovering Daily Harvest was a game changer for me. With this investment, I look forward to working closely with Rachel and the Daily Harvest team to help educate the next generation on the impact — on our bodies and the planet — of eating more organic fruits and vegetables every day."

"Investing in Daily Harvest was a natural partnership for us" said Mark Patricof, P/Co's Founder and CEO. "We saw the value in aligning ourselves and the athletes we work with to support a mission-driven company that is satisfying a growing consumer demand for healthy, sustainable, and convenient foods across both online and offline channels. We look forward to taking an active role in a company whose mission we believe in and with an impactful opportunity ahead of it."

Given the nature of their work, athletes understand the power food has to nourish, sustain and fuel. With most Americans still not consuming enough fruits and vegetables , Daily Harvest and the athletes plan to magnify the connection between sustainability and nutrition. Through our mutual dedication to " Eat the Solution " we will continue to encourage everyone to make shifts towards a more plant forward diet, which will in turn help lower our carbon footprint by 33% .

About Patricof Co

Patricof Co (P/Co) is a highly specialized private investment platform designed to meet the unique business needs and opportunities of professional athletes. P/Co optimizes athletes' direct private investment strategy through a combination of personalized services and a proprietary co-investment process. Their client service practice creates an investing advantage, allowing P/Co to secure allocations in highly competitive, blue-chip growth and private equity and real estate investment opportunities.

About Daily Harvest

Daily Harvest is reimagining how food can nourish both humanity and the planet by making it easy to eat more real, unrefined fruits and vegetables every day. Through a combination of data science and a future-focused supply chain, Daily Harvest co-creates food with its community and brings it to market in a rapid and highly personalized way. Launched in 2016 by Founder and CEO Rachel Drori, Daily Harvest works with farmers to support biodiversity and organic farming practices for a more regenerative future.

We take care of food so food can take care of you. For more information, visit dailyharvest.com .

