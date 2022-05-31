5WPR Welcomes Historic New York City Sightseeing Experience, Circle Line, to Roster of Tourism Clients

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been named PR agency of record for Circle Line, the historical cruise line offering unique New York City sightseeing opportunities.

Since first opening in 1945, Circle Line has welcomed over 80 million passengers onboard, offering unparalleled views of the city and earning worldwide recognition. 5W will be handling strategic media and influencer relations, along with ideating partnership programming to drive new consumer experiences for both New Yorkers and tourists alike.

"Circle Line possesses a rich history, and over the past 75 years they have cemented themselves as a staple of the city," said 5WPR CEO, Dara A. Busch. "No one can truly say they've seen New York City unless they've viewed it from a Circle Line cruise, it's a must do activity for visitors and city natives. We are thrilled to welcome such an iconic experience to our roster of tourism clients."

"We are excited to join the 5WPR family, said Phil Whitney, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing Circle Line. "As an iconic New York institution, Circle Line fits perfectly within the 5WPR portfolio. We look forward to a long and successful partnership together."

