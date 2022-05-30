BuildDirect Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Q1 2022 revenues of $24.4 million, up 16.8% year-over-year

Delivers break even adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million

Pro customer revenue increases to 76.6% of first quarter revenues, up 14.7% quarter-over-quarter

BuildDirect reports in US dollars and in accordance with IFRS

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company") a growing omnichannel building material retailer, today announced its financial results for the First Quarter 2022 ("Q1 2022").

BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc (CNW Group/BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"I am pleased to report that BuildDirect achieved the Q1 2022 guidance we outlined at the previous quarter," said David Lazar, interim CEO of BuildDirect. "Our strategic execution is delivering value with revenues reaching $24.4 million, growing by 1.6% quarter-over quarter, of which 76.6% are Pro-based. We also reached break even adjusted EBITDA, largely due to our push to reallocate resources to Pro and drive acquisition synergies. Looking forward to the second quarter, we will continue to focus our efforts on growing Pro customer market share to maximize value."

First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

USD$ (unless otherwise noted) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 % Change Q1 2021 Revenue $24.4 million $24.0 million 1.6% $20.9 million Gross Profit $8.7 million $7.6 million 15.4% $7.4 million Gross Margin 35.8% 31.5% 4.3% 35.4% Adjusted EBITDA1 $0.1 million ($3.2) million 101.5% ($0.1) million











1Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure. See "Non-IFRS Measures" in the MD&A and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure below.

Q1 2022 Highlights

Q1 2022 revenues reaching $24.4 million , increasing 1.6% quarter-over-quarter and 16.8% year-over-year.

Q1 2022 Pro revenue reached $18.7 million , representing 76.6% of total revenue at the quarter end. Pro revenues grew 14.7% quarter-over-quarter due to increased strategic focus on driving Pro market share.

Gross profit at $8.7 million in Q1 2022, an increase of 15.4% over the previous quarter, and 18.1% year-over-year

Gross margin in Q1 2022 increased by 430bps to 35.8% compared to Q4 2021. The positive impact of price increases on margins was slightly offset due to lower margins from the Superb acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q1 2022 reached $0.1 million . BuildDirect achieved break even adjusted EBITDA primarily by reallocating resources to the Pro market.

In February 2022 , the Company closed a secured debt financing pursuant to which it issued, via its wholly owned subsidiary BuildDirect Operations Limited, secured notes to Pelecanus Investments Ltd., Lyra Growth Partners Inc., and Beedie Investments Ltd. in an aggregated amount of US $3 million .

Post-Quarter Highlight

On April 4, 2022 , BuildDirect announced that it appointed Eyal Ofir to its Board of Directors, and that John Farlinger and Andrew Elbaz had stepped down from their roles as Directors of the Board.

Ethan Rudin, CFO of BuildDirect said, "To execute on our strategy, we will continue to invest in the Pro market, extract financial and operational synergies from our acquisitions, and leverage our heavyweight omnichannel business model to drive Pro market share. Moving forward into the remainder of 2022, we expect to maintain positive adjusted EBITDA as Pro customer sector trends look set to continue."

Actual results may differ materially from BuildDirect's financial outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

BuildDirect's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2021 and the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2022 are available on the Company's website at www.BuildDirect.com . and on the Company's SEDAR profile available at www.sedar.com.

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

BuildDirect will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial results at 9:30 am EST on Monday, May 30, 2022. To access the telephonic version of the conference call, participants can dial (888) 664-6392 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8659. Upon entering the confirmation ID: 23177864, participants will be entered directly into the conference.

Alternatively, the webcast will be available live on the Investor Relations section of BuildDirect's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentation

Among other things, BuildDirect will discuss long-term financial outlook on the conference call and webcast, and related materials will be made available on the Company's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentation. Investors should carefully review the factors, assumptions, risks and uncertainties included in such related materials concerning such long-term financial outlook.

An audio replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the live call until 8:59 pm EST on June 6, 2022. The audio replay will be accessed by dialing (888) 390-0541 (North America Toll-Free) or (416) 764-8677 (Toronto) with entry code: 177864. In addition, an archived webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.builddirect.com/events-and-presentation.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is an innovative technology platform for purchasing and selling building materials online. The BuildDirect platform connects homeowners and home improvement professionals in North America with suppliers and sellers of quality building materials from around the world, including flooring, tile, decking and more. BuildDirect's growth, proprietary heavyweight delivery network, and digital reach have served to solidify its role as a ground-breaking player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

Forward-Looking Information:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and expectations and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to Pro customer sector trends, BuildDirect's investment in the Pro market and growth of Pro customer market share, the impact of price increases and resource reallocation, financial and operational synergies from BuildDirect's acquisitions, BuildDirect's heavyweight omnichannel business model and the maintenance of positive adjusted EBITDA.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Among those factors are changes in consumer spending, inflation, availability of mortgage financing and consumer credit, changes in the housing market, changes in trade policies, tariffs or other applicable laws and regulations both locally and in foreign jurisdictions, availability and cost of goods from suppliers, fuel prices and other energy costs, interest rate and currency fluctuations, retention of key personnel and changes in general economic, business and political conditions and other factors referenced under the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our MD&A. These forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of the Company and general market conditions, including COVID-19.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and BuildDirect assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Reference is made in this press release to the following non-GAAP measures: Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are commonly used by investors and other interested parties to evaluate our financial performance and are employed by the Company to measure its operating and economic performance and to assist in business decision-making. These non-GAAP measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the financial information reported under IFRS. Refer also to appendix tables, "First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights" and "Q1 2022 Highlights" of this press release as well as our Management's Discussion and Analysis for definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures to the nearest IFRS measures.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

We define EBITDA as net income or loss before interest, income taxes and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA removes fair value adjustment of convertible debt and warrants, fair value adjustment of inventory, restructuring expenses, non-recurring bad debt expense, foreign exchange gains and losses, and share-based compensation items from EBITDA. We are presenting these measures because we believe that our current and potential investors, and many analysts, use them to assess our current and future operating results and to make investment decisions. Management uses these measures in managing the business and making decisions. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not intended as substitutes for IFRS measures.



For the three months ended March 31 Adjusted EBITDA 2022 2021





Gain (Loss for the period) (1,721,808) (4,657,332) Income tax expense 212,575 342,202 Depreciation and amortization 1,007,550 1,193,538 Interest 420,690 778,099 EBITDA (80,993) (2,343,494)





EBITDA adjustments





Stock-based compensation 97,635 99,256

Foreign exchange (gain)/loss 577,714 39,524

Foreign currency translation differences - - Fair value adjustment of convertible debt and warrants (683,982) 1,330,376

Impact of fair value adjustment of Inventory in acquisition1 137,400 528,552

Significant bad debt expense2 - 257,891

















Adjusted EBITDA 47,774 (87,896)

Adjusted EBITDA % - (5%)

1The adjustment for the impact of the fair value of FloorSource & Superb inventory relates to the impact on normal selling profit from the fact that IFRS requires that the inventory be recorded at fair value on acquisition and not at FloorSource and Superb's historical cost. Earnings are impacted as this inventory was sold in the period.

2The adjustment is a non-recurring activity, relating to a provision for an advance made to a former employee, which was deemed uncollectible in 2021.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Financial Position



(Expressed in United States dollars)



March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021





March 31, December 31,

2022 2021 Assets









Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,072,469 $ 1,716,986 Short-term investments 118,000 118,000 Trade and other receivables (note 4) 3,954,675 4,420,994 Advances to vendors 1,387,976 1,979,061 Inventories (note 5) 7,481,007 7,452,570 Prepaid materials, expenses and deposits 992,179 424,137 Total current assets 19,006,306 16,111,748





Non-current assets:



Property and equipment (note 6) 590,181 599,232 Intangible assets (note 7) 11,937,446 12,650,528 Right-of-use assets (note 8) 4,446,569 4,305,647 Non-current advances to vendors 567,420 1,141,805 Goodwill 4,280,165 4,280,165 Deferred tax asset (note 18) 364,329 364,329 Total Assets $ 41,192,416 $ 39,453,454





Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)









Current liabilities:



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (note 9) $ 9,349,164 $ 7,619,937 Current portion of lease liabilities (note 10) 1,370,097 1,286,775 Deferred revenue (note 11) 2,191,420 2,460,498 Current portion of promissory note (note 14) 1,023,106 1,021,161 Current portion of deferred consideration payable 1,851,331 2,484,571 Loan payable (note 12) 6,963,831 3,828,971 Income taxes payable (note 18) 947,994 735,420 Total current liabilities 23,696,943 19,437,333





Non-current liabilities



Deferred consideration payable 581,917 553,732 Lease liabilities (note 10) 3,950,060 3,929,806 Warrants (note 13) 139,108 823,090 Promissory note (note 14) 3,125,368 3,386,300





Shareholders' equity (deficiency):



Share capital (note 15) 119,075,245 119,075,245 Share-based payment reserve (note 15) 10,952,603 10,854,968 Deficit (120,328,828) (118,607,020)

9,699,020 11,323,193





Total Liabilities and Equity $ 41,192,416 $ 39,453,454



Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)



(Expressed in United States dollars)









For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021











March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021





Revenue $ 24,396,076 $ 20,887,037





Cost of goods sold 15,671,680 13,502,232





Gross Profit 8,724,396 7,384,805





Operating expenses:



Fulfillment costs 2,146,838 2,110,000 Selling and marketing 2,319,546 2,726,290 Administration 4,034,351 3,271,263 Research and development 467,393 308,372 Depreciation and amortization 1,007,550 1,193,537

9,975,678 9,609,462





Loss from operations (1,251,282) (2,224,657)





Other income (expense):



Interest income 15,263 21,502 Interest expense and other transaction costs (435,953) (799,600) Fair value adjustment of convertible



debt and warrant 683,982 (1,330,376) Rental income 56,471 57,526 Foreign exchange loss (577,714) (39,525)







(257,951) (2,090,473)





Loss before income taxes (1,509,233) (4,315,130)





Income tax expense 212,575 342,202





Total loss and comprehensive loss for the period $ (1,721,808) $ (4,637,332)





Loss per share



Basic and diluted loss per share (note 22) $ (0.06) $ (0.21)











Condensed Consolidated Interim Statement of Cash Flows



(Unaudited)



(Expressed in United States dollars)









For the three months ended March 31, 2022 and 2021











March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021





Cash provided by (used in):









Operating activities:



Loss for the period $ (1,721,808) $ (4,657,332) Add (deduct) items not affecting cash:



Depreciation and amortization 1,007,550 1,193,536 Income tax expense 212,574 342,202 Stock-based compensation expense 97,635 99,256 Interest paid on leases 76,565 109,615 Other interest and finance cost 359,388 689,985 Interest earned on lease receivables (15,263) (21,502) Fair value adjustment on convertible debt and warrants (683,982) 1,330,376 Unrealized foreign exchange 89,890 47,602

(577,451) (866,262) Changes in non-cash operating working capital:



Trade and other receivables 407,350 (22,620) Inventories (28,437) (321,512) Prepaid materials, expenses and deposits (568,042) (253,699) Advances to vendors 1,165,470 280,777 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,729,227 478,687 Deferred revenue (269,078) 1,357,026 Total operating activities 1,859,039 652,397





Investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment (3,011) (3,520) Principal received on lease receivables 58,969 53,912 Total investing activities 55,958 50,392





Financing activities:



Principal lease payments (319,752) (281,483) Interest paid (253,512) (535,690) Promissory note repayment (311,250) - Deferred consideration repayment (675,000) - Loan proceeds 3,000,000 - Loan repayment - (114,382) Total financing activities 1,440,486 (931,555)











Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3,355,483 (228,766)





Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,716,986 5,416,511





Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 5,072,469 $ 5,187,745

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc.