Teway Food Smart Factory Leads Compound Condiment Manufacturing to Quality Development

CHENGDU, China, May 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first smart factory of Sichuan Teway Food Group Co., Ltd ("Teway Food", SHE: 603317), a Chinese leading compound condiment manufacturer, has put into official operation recently in the Sichuan Cuisine Industrial Park in Chengdu, China.

Teway Food puts into use of innovative approach of the production line design in industry by utilizing cross-industry and cross-scenario technologies, which aims to tackle challenges of manpower in traditional food production. Its single-line production capacity has increased by more than two times with efficiency per capita increased by more than six times, while the cost of single-piece manufacturing has dropped by nearly 40 percent.

"Teway Food is embracing the era of Industry 4.0 and intelligent manufacturing will lead the market trend. This smart factory represents a key milestone in our digital transformation, a path we have been following since 2019," said Zhiyong Yu, Vice President of Teway Food. "Informationization and industrialization are fundamental components of the company's overall strategy to transform from a traditional food manufacturer to a modern food provider. The company's investment in intelligent production bases in Pidu and Shuangliu in Chengdu empowers this transformation and will promote sustainable development for the company."

Empowered by its digital platform, Teway Food's smart factory applies a digital and intelligent automated manufacturing and management system with many technologies put in use for the first time in the industry, including a complete set of robots to conduct auto-batching, transportation and ingredient mixing, reaction kettles which can automatically fry ingredients, clean-in-place automatic cleaning system, intelligent warehousing system as well as application of large-scale air delivery system.

Such smart automation allows precise control of raw material to a standardized production procedure, guaranteeing the product quality and flavor. It also enables transparent information flow that make every step in the production process traceable, further ensuring the food safety. The smart factory also launches a more accurate product quality monitoring and analysis mechanism, which will help the company make decision on product upgrade and new product development.

Teway Food is a China-based leading food manufacturer that focuses on compound condiments specialized in seasonings for hot pot and Chinese cuisines, with its products distributed to over 30 countries including China, the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

