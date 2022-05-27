WELLS FARGO AND FEDERACIÓN MEXICANA DE FÚTBOL ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP EXTENSION

Wells Fargo is the first partner of both the Men and Women's National Teams in the United States

NEW YORK, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Wells Fargo, a leading financial service partner and the Official Financial Services Sponsor of the Men and Women's Mexican National Teams in the United States, announced today a multi-year extension of their partnership. Soccer United Marketing (SUM), FMF's U.S. partner and commercial representative for the past 20 years, facilitated the agreement.

The Wells Fargo and Men's and Women's Mexican National Team U.S. Tour partnership will forge a deeper connection with soccer's engaged millennial and multicultural fan base by creating unique experiences and offerings that bring people together. Wells Fargo marks the first partner to sponsor both the Men's team and the newly unveiled Women's U.S. tour.

"Soccer is the number one sport for Latinos in the U.S., and for Mexican Americans, the Mexican National Team exemplifies their profound pride in their rich cultural heritage. This is why Wells Fargo has been partnering with the FMF and SUM since 2013," said Rebeca Vargas, Head of Marketing for Diverse Segments at Wells Fargo. "We are honored to support Latino's passion for soccer and proud to be the first and only corporation in the U.S. to sponsor both the men's and women's Mexican National teams."

"The Mexican Football Federation is very proud to have Wells Fargo as a partner so committed to the development of our National Teams and their fans, and especially to the Women's National Team," said Yon de Luisa, President of Federación Mexicana de Futbol.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Wells Fargo also has the designations as the Official Bank of the Mexican Men's National Teams, and the Official Payment Services Sponsor of the Mexican Men's National Teams. Among matchday assets, Wells Fargo will have field-level LED signage, in-stadium exposure, and matchday hospitality.

As part of the sponsorship, Wells Fargo is also launching debit card designs with the new Mexican National Team logo. "We offer our customers the opportunity to showcase their passion for soccer through their debit card," said Vargas.

"Soccer United Marketing is proud to announce a major extension of the partnership between Wells Fargo and the Federación Mexicana de Futbol, including the Men's and Women's Mexican National Team's U.S. Tours," said Jennifer Cramer, SUM EVP of Partnership Marketing. "We look forward to working with Wells Fargo on creating special moments for the Mexican National teams and engaging fans in significant ways for many years to come."

Kicking off with a game against Nigeria at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the Men's Mexican National Team will play a series of MexTour games in the build-up to the 2022 World Cup, including matches against Uruguay (Glendale, Az.) and Ecuador (Chicago) on June 2 and 5, respectively. The MexTour will also head to Atlanta to face Paraguay on Aug. 31.

In its 19th edition, the men's Mexican National Team U.S. Tour matches have become one of the most popular sporting events in the U.S., with an average attendance of 60,000 fans per match in the last decade. The MexTour matches allow the team to prepare for important competitions like the FIFA World Cup and Concacaf Gold Cup, while reaching their fervent fan base across North America. A 2020 study by Equation Research identified 60 million fans of the Mexican National Team in the United States, making it one of the most followed sports teams in the country.

For more information, visit MexTour.org.

