InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Head Covering to Create Attractive Waves (PDK-191)

PITTSBURGH, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I love to brush my hair and feel confident when my hair is the perfect wave pattern, and my nephews don't like to brush their hair," said an inventor, from Niles, Ohio. "I wanted to make it easier and allow people from all racial backgrounds to be able to begin their wave journey, so I invented the WAVE STARTER."

The patent-pending invention could simplify an individuals' hairstyling routine to form the wave hairstyle in less time, with less stress and brushing to ensure that the individual has an attractive appearance. It is appealing to individuals who normally can't form waves within their hair or do not have the time or patience to create this hairstyle. It can be for anyone from beginners to seasoned experts, but may especially be appealing for African American men and boys. The device is convenient, practical, easy to wear, affordable and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PDK-191, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

