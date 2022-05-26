Ship4wd network expands to Thailand

Digital freight forwarder platform announces a new service from Thailand to the USA, Canada, and Israel

HAIFA, Israel, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - On the 2nd of May 2022, digital freight forwarding platform Ship4wd announced the launch of a new service from Thailand to the USA, Israel, and Canada, giving Ship4wd customers increased opportunities to ship their goods to and from a wider range of destinations.

Ship4wd (PRNewswire)

This latest expansion makes it easier than ever before for small-to-medium businesses to secure guaranteed ocean container allocation space, enjoy better visibility on their shipments and better navigate supply chain complexities.

The Thailand service joins an extensive global network of destinations that Ship4wd customers can access, including connections between China, Vietnam, Israel, the USA and Canada – establishing the platform as a leading logistics solution for international small and medium-sized businesses.

Launched in October 2021, Ship4wd is a digital freight forwarding platform, backed by shipping industry giant ZIM Integrated Shipping Services. Acting as a 'one-stop-shop', Ship4wd allows business owners and logistics managers to manage their import and export shipments from start to finish through an innovative, user-friendly platform.

Users are offered the best solution for their shipping needs – whether it's by ocean, air or land -- based on preferences that they input on the platform. Booking freight is quick and easy, side-stepping the complexities of traditional freight forwarding and saving valuable time. Plus, a dedicated 24/7 expert support team is always available to answer any customer questions.

Small-to-medium businesses shipping from Thailand and the rest of the Ship4wd network can enjoy real-time visibility of their shipments at every transit stage through an easy-to-use dashboard. Ship4wd's flexible finance and credit options also helps to support budgets and financial timelines.

The Ship4wd model was founded on a solid understanding of the challenges facing smaller businesses, making it easier than ever for them to manage global imports and exports, get visibility over their logistics, and access more competitive quotes, all in real-time– no matter the size of their shipment.

Carmit Hoshen-Glick, the CEO of Ship4wd states: 'We are excited to announce the launch of our new international freight service between Thailand and the USA, Canada, and Israel.

This new offering is an important part of enabling our SMB customers to book freight forwarding services easily and efficiently, with Ship4wd taking care of all the bureaucracy, from customs clearance through to cargo onboarding, along with real-time shipment tracking and updates.

We are working non-stop to add more coverage to our international freight forwarding network, and we look set to announce new routes and services in the near future.

'Find out more about Ship4wd and its new Thailand service on the Ship4wd website.

