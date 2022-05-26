Lysol® Pro Solutions Reveals Germiest Hotspots in Planes and Hotels this Summer

Germ-harboring spots include seatbelts on planes and elevator buttons and TV remotes in hotels

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt's Lysol Pro Solutions, a science-led, business-to-business offering, has revealed the most contaminated surfaces on planes and in hotels ahead of what is expected to be the busiest summer travel season since 2019.

While many of us would expect surfaces such as toilet handles and bathroom doors to harbor germs, Lysol Pro Solutions' analysis found a number of hidden dangers such as TV remotes in hotel rooms, elevator buttons and luggage carts in hotel common areas, and plane seatbelt buckles.1

Lysol Pro Solutions' team of scientists used a method known as ATP (adenosine triphosphate) analysis to measure contamination levels on surfaces in 10 planes, 1 airport and 15 hotels across the US. ATP analysis uses swab tests that provide a rapid measurement of germs on surfaces – in other words, how effectively they have been cleaned and disinfected. The results found the following top three germiest hotspots in each environment:

• Hotel rooms:

• Hotel common areas:



1. Toilet handles







1. Elevator buttons





2. (tied ) TV remotes, doorknobs







2. Luggage cart handrails





3. (tied) Desktops, fridge handles, nightstands







3. (tied) Bathroom doors, front desks, elevator handrails















• Airport check-in lobby:



• Plane seat area:





1. Pin pad at check-in kiosks







1. (tied) Seatbelt buckles, window shade handles





2. Check-in countertops







2. Tray table latch





3. Baggage office countertops







3. Overhead air vent dials



By understanding where to focus cleaning and disinfection measures, hotel owners and airlines can develop a targeted hygiene program that helps provide protection for customers and staff. Lysol Pro Solutions' science-led approach takes into account what different surfaces are made of, what the different combinations of interactions between customers and staff look like, and what disinfection products can be used for each surface. Its approach also empowers consumers to engage in the hygiene experience by equipping them with the products and education to help protect themselves and those around them.

Dr. Lisa Ackerley, Director, Medical and Scientific Engagement, Hygiene, at Reckitt's Lysol Pro Solutions, comments: "In this era of heightened germ awareness, activities such as using public transport and staying in a hotel still concern many Americans. It's critical that businesses in these sectors understand how germs spread in hotels and planes, and take the necessary steps to make people feel confident as they return to travelling this summer. This should include a combination of facility-led hygiene protocols that are targeted on the right hotspots at the right time, and equipping customers and staff with the products and education to help protect themselves and other travelers around them."

ABOUT LYSOL® PRO SOLUTIONS

Reckitt's Lysol Pro Solutions harnesses the power of Lysol to help protect businesses and public spaces from the spread of germs. In today's world, consumers have increased hygiene expectations which makes germ-protection more critical than ever. The comprehensive approach from Lysol Pro Solutions incorporates science-backed protocols and training, EPA-approved Lysol products and Lysol branded marketing materials and signage. Lysol Pro Solutions empowers businesses to demonstrate to their staff and customers a commitment to providing a trusted standard for protection.

ABOUT RECKITT

Reckitt* is driven by its purpose to protect, heal and nurture in the relentless pursuit of a cleaner, healthier world. We fight to make access to the highest-quality hygiene, wellness and nourishment a right, not a privilege, for everyone. Reckitt is proud to have a stable of trusted household brands found in households in more than 190 countries. These include Enfamil, Nutramigen, Nurofen, Strepsils, Gaviscon, Mucinex, Durex, Scholl, Clearasil, Lysol, Dettol, Veet, Harpic, Cillit Bang, Mortein, Finish, Vanish, Calgon, Woolite, Air Wick and more. 20 million Reckitt products a day are bought by consumers globally.

Reckitt's passion to put consumers and people first, to seek out new opportunities, to strive for excellence in all that we do, and to build shared success with all our partners, while doing the right thing, always is what guides the work of our 40,000+ diverse and talented colleagues worldwide. For more information visit www.reckitt.com/us.

*Reckitt is the trading name of the Reckitt Benckiser group of companies

1 Airline ATP assessment prepared by Ms. Iiris Pulkkinen, M. Sc., and Prof. Ulla Haverinen-Shaughnessy, D. Sc., The University of Oulu, Finland (August 2021). Hotel ATP assessment prepared by Richard Shaughnessy, Ph.D., Eugene C. Cole, DrPH, Mark Hernandez, Ph.D., Ulla Haverinen-Shaughnessy, D.Sc (February 2021).

