Tigera's CNAPP Platform, Calico, Now Available on SUSE Rancher Kubernetes Engine 2 (RKE2)

Calico supports the newest version of RKE2 to provide users with highly scalable, high-performance and resource-efficient networking and security for Kubernetes and containers.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigera , which provides the industry's only active Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) with full-stack observability for containers, Kubernetes, and cloud, today announced support for SUSE Rancher Kubernetes Engine (RKE) 2 , the next generation of RKE for Government and Data Center use cases. RKE2 is a Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) enabled alternative to RKE for government and other compliance-driven deployments.

With this new support, SUSE Rancher users can now install Tigera's CNAPP, Calico, to enable build, deploy, and runtime security for Kubernetes and containers on RKE2. Specifically, Calico provides comprehensive zero-trust workload protection and full-stack observability and troubleshooting functionalities for workloads running on RKE2. With Calico, RKE2 users can now protect their applications against runtime threats and vulnerabilities and proactively mitigate these threats.

"Using Calico's active, zero-trust based security for cloud-native applications running on RKE2, SUSE Rancher users can now focus on threat prevention using zero-trust controls," said Amit Gupta, Chief Product Officer, Tigera. "For example, Calico enables users to implement granular, zero-trust workload access tools, such as DNS policies and NetworkSets, to manage access controls for the data flowing between workloads and external resources."

RKE versus RKE2

As SUSE Rancher's next-generation Kubernetes distribution, RKE2 is fully conformant for security and compliance within the U.S. Federal Government and designed for data center use cases.

The newer version of Rancher Kubernetes Engine, RKE2 is beneficial for users who are looking to harden and secure their Kubernetes clusters to be compliant with various requirements such as FIPS. This new support for Calico, to be used as a networking and security solution for RKE2 deployments, gives SUSE Rancher customers unparalleled visibility and zero-trust workload access for these deployments.

David Landry, director of Solutions Partners & Alliances at SUSE, said, "SUSE and Tigera have been collaborating on Calico Open Source, which is provided out of the box by Rancher as a CNI option in RKE and RKE2 clusters. We are pleased Tigera now offers Calico Enterprise support for RKE2 with advanced zero-trust capabilities to meet the stringent requirements of government and highly regulated, compliance-driven deployments."

Tigera's CNAPP platform on RKE2

With Calico available on RKE2, SUSE Rancher users will find that it addresses industry-wide pain points and provides the following key benefits:

Reduces the attack surface using zero-trust workload security

Detects and block malicious threats during build, deploy and runtime

Protects internet facing applications with workload-based Web Application Firewall (WAF)

Provides visibility into workload communication for security and troubleshooting

SUSE Rancher provides enterprises with a compliant platform to host and develop their applications. RKE users running Calico CNI can seamlessly upgrade to Calico CNAPP for robust security and observability. Calico offers the industry's only active CNAPP with full-stack observability for containers, Kubernetes, and cloud.

About Tigera

Tigera provides the industry's only active Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) with full-stack observability for containers, Kubernetes, and cloud. The company's platform prevents, detects, troubleshoots, and automatically mitigates exposure risks of security issues in build, deploy, and runtime stages. Tigera delivers its platform as a fully managed SaaS (Calico Cloud) or a self-managed service (Calico Enterprise). Its open-source offering, Calico Open Source , is the most widely adopted container networking and security solution. Tigera's platform specifies security and observability as code to ensure consistent enforcement of security policies, which enables DevOps, platform, and security teams to protect workloads, detect threats, achieve continuous compliance, and troubleshoot service issues in real time.

Powering more than 100M containers across 2M+ nodes in 166 countries, Calico software is supported across all major cloud providers and Kubernetes distributions, and is used by leading companies including AT&T, Discover, Merck, ServiceNow, HanseMerkur, RealPage, L3Harris, and Mindbody.

