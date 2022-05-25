Standard Motor Products Introduces 146 New Part Numbers

NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announces the addition of 146 new part numbers to its Standard®, Blue Streak®, and Standard Import® lines. SMP's new part number release for May 2022 spans 55 different product categories and includes 38 part numbers for 2021 and 2022 model year vehicles.

SMP's May New Number Announcement includes Park Assist Cameras, Charge Air Coolers, and Turbocharger Boost Solenoids. (PRNewswire)

SMP continues to expand its Advanced Driver Assist Systems program with the introduction of 17 new Park Assist Cameras.

SMP continues to expand its ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems) program with the introduction of 17 new Park Assist Cameras, covering more than 8 million vehicles. New Blind Spot Detection Sensors are now available for popular Ford trucks and SUVs, including the 2013-2011 Explorer, 2012-2011 Edge, 2021-2020 Super Duty and the 2021-2020 Explorer. Additional ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems) products including ABS Speed Sensors and Lane Departure System Cameras are also included in the release.

Standard's turbocharger offering continues to grow with the release of a new Turbocharger Kit for the 2019-2017 Ford Diesel Super Duty. The May release also includes new Turbocharger Boost Solenoids, Coolant Lines, Oil Drain Tubes, Charge Air Coolers, and Oil Lines helping to make sure technicians have everything they need for a complete turbo repair.

In total, this month's release includes 59 Sensors, Switches, Actuators, and Connectors as Standard® continues to add to its best-in-class coverage for import and domestic vehicles. Featured are Battery Current/Volt Sensors, Accelerator Pedal Sensors, Camshaft and Crankshaft Sensors, Power Door Lock Actuators, and Power Window Switches.

John Herc, Vice President Engine Management Marketing, SMP, stated, "We're pleased to add another targeted group of part numbers to our extensive product offering. As always, Standard® is devoted to continually introducing high-quality, late-model coverage for our distribution partners and loyal service providers."

All new applications are listed in the eCatalog found at StandardBrand.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About Standard®

Standard® offers a full line of premium automotive products for ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems including diesel, turbochargers, TPMS, VVT, ADAS and Blue Streak® heavier-duty ignition coils. The Standard® line provides unmatched coverage for all import and domestic vehicle applications. For additional information, contact an SMP® sales representative or visit StandardBrand.com.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts. SMP supplies independent professional technicians and do- it-yourselfers with high quality replacement parts for engine management, ignition, emissions, fuel and safety- related systems, as well as temperature control products for domestic and import cars and light trucks. SMP products are sold worldwide through both traditional and non-traditional distribution channels. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit smpcorp.com.

