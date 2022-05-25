Messer Helps Healthcare Facilities Prepare for Future Medical Oxygen Challenges at ASHE 2022

Panelists from Northwell Health, H. F. Lenz Company, and Messer will provide strategies on how to upgrade existing medical oxygen systems

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following skyrocketing demand for medical oxygen during the COVID-19 pandemic, healthcare facilities are adjusting to their "new normal" oxygen consumption rates and considering upgrades to their oxygen supply infrastructure. At the 2022 American Society for Health Care Engineering (ASHE) Annual Conference and Technical Exhibition in Boston on July 20 at 8:15 a.m., Messer will join a panel of experts to discuss "Medical Oxygen Systems: Design, Infrastructure and Capital Planning."

Messer continues to help healthcare facilities improve the supply of medical oxygen and prepare for future supply challenges like pandemic peaks or natural disasters. (PRNewswire)

The session will equip healthcare engineers with the fundamentals for a code-compliant medical oxygen supply system, tools to evaluate their existing systems, and strategies for obtaining capital budget approval. The attendees will hear from:

In addition, Messer will showcase how to improve the security of oxygen supply at ASHE Booth 1314, July 17-20. Messer healthcare team will highlight its:

Vast production and distribution network with 24/7 remote monitoring

Quick service response during demand surges or natural disasters

Comprehensive Design, Build, Provide platform that delivers NFPA-compliant bulk medical gas installations from plant to patients

To learn more about Messer healthcare's Design, Build, Provide platform, visit: https://www.messer-us.com/healthcare.

About Messer Americas

Messer is the largest privately held industrial gas business in the world, and a leading industrial and medical gas company in North and South America. Messer offers over 120 years of expertise in industrial, medical, specialty and electronic gases. The company delivers quality gases, related services and technology via an extensive production and distribution network. Health and safety, sustainability practices and environmental protection are core Messer values that are embedded in the company's daily operations.

Messer Americas is part of the Messer SE & Co. KGaA, representing a USD ~3.8 billion enterprise with presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit: www.messeramericas.com.

