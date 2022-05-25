Memorial Hermann Proudly Partners with Houston Baptist University in Anchor Mission Initiative to Address Social Determinants of Health in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Through aligned goals and shared values, Memorial Hermann Health System is proud to have Houston Baptist University (HBU) join the system as a strategic partner in its Anchor Mission initiative to address social determinates of health in Southwest Houston.

Last year, Memorial Hermann announced its commitment to become an Anchor Institution in neighborhoods in Southwest Houston and Greater Heights, further aligning their institutional and operational resources with their system's community-centered vision. Through programs aimed at local hiring, local purchasing, impact investing and social determinates of health advocacy, Anchor Institutions work to address underlying economic and racial disparities to create more equitable health outcomes. HBU has joined Memorial Hermann as a partner in this mission, specifically focused on neighborhoods in Southwest Houston where HBU's main campus and the Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital campus are both located.

"We are thrilled to welcome HBU as a partner in our mission to further address social determinants of health throughout the region, and specifically on initiatives impacting our communities in Southwest Houston," said Carol Paret, SVP and Chief Community Health Officer for Memorial Hermann. "Our work as an Anchor Institution is exciting, and their support and partnership will help us reach more neighborhoods and achieve an even greater impact."

As part of a growing collaboration of more than 70 leading health systems across the country, including Memorial Hermann, the Healthcare Anchor Network utilizes the "Anchor Mission" model to build more inclusive and sustainable local economies. As a system, Memorial Hermann already contributes hundreds of millions of dollars annually through supporting the uninsured and underinsured, school-based health centers, neighborhood health centers, community resource centers, park revitalization projects, mental health crisis clinics and more. Through last year's additional multi-million-dollar investment, the system is addressing social and economic factors in specific neighborhoods, including housing and employment, which ultimately contribute to health outcomes.

"Our campus is proudly nestled in the heart of Southwest Houston, and we are dedicated to supporting our local infrastructure, economy, and most importantly, our community and neighbors," said Dr. Robert B. Sloan, President of HBU. "We could not think of a better partner than Memorial Hermann and we are proud to join their efforts to address the disparities in our neighborhoods that lead to poor health outcomes, among other social inequities."

The Anchor Mission model is built on the foundation that sustainable health can only be achieved within a community by meeting essential needs and addressing factors that affect social determinants of health. Memorial Hermann hopes to forge additional partnerships with key collaborators across Greater Houston to implement programs and initiatives that improve the financial security of residents across the region, strengthen the local economic ecosystem, and address conditions that drive poor health outcomes in specific neighborhoods, including initiatives to improve housing conditions and access.

"Together, HBU and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital have a substantial footprint in Southwest Houston," said Malisha Patel, SVP and CEO for Memorial Hermann Southwest. "Memorial Hermann's vision is to create healthier communities, now and for generations to come. With partners like HBU, and hopefully many others who will join us in the near future, that vision can more quickly become a reality as organizations come together to address social disparities, help restore local economies, make a meaningful impact and ultimately improve the health and well-being of individuals and families," said Patel.

