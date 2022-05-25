Laureate Education Announces Election of Barbara Mair to Board of Directors

MIAMI, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) announced the election of Barbara Mair as an independent member of the Laureate Education, Inc. Board of Directors at today's 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

"We are pleased to welcome Barbara Mair to the Laureate Board," said Eilif Serck-Hanssen, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Barbara's executive leadership roles and experience in the higher education industry in Mexico, and with technology companies more broadly, will be invaluable as we pursue our mission and grow our business."

Ms. Mair is a partner of Smart Force, a provider of digital business solutions, since 2019. Previously, Ms. Mair was involved in several technology start-ups, including Workforce Digital, a robotic process automation company, from 2018 to 2019, and Muktek, a provider of coding bootcamp programs, from 2017 to 2019. From 2012 to 2015, Ms. Mair was the chief executive officer of Universidades Aliat, a network of universities in Mexico, having initially served as chief operating officer in 2011. Before then, Ms. Mair was a partner of Medida y Compas S.C., a strategic consulting firm, and held various roles at HP, Compaq and Unisys. Ms. Mair has served on various public, private and nonprofit boards of directors in Mexico since 2001. Ms. Mair earned a B.A. from Dartmouth College and a Masters of Technology in Education from University of British Columbia.

Ms. Mair will serve as a member of the Board's Audit and Education Committees.

As previously planned, Brian Carroll and Michael Durham did not stand for re-election as directors at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, the management team and our stockholders, I thank Brian and Michael for their dedication, service and contributions to Laureate and its success," said Kenneth Freeman, Chairman of Laureate's Board.

Following these changes, Laureate's Board is comprised of nine directors, eight of whom are independent. Laureate believes that maintaining a Board with the optimal mix of skills, expertise and experience is critical to the delivery of long-term value for stockholders and the achievement of superior academic outcomes for our students.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 375,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit.

