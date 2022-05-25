InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Way to Unlock a Vehicle Door (LJD-109)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more convenient means of unlocking a car door," said an inventor, from Jamaica, N.Y., "so I invented the G KING KEY. My design would help to prevent you from losing or forgetting your car keys."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to unlock a vehicle door. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search for traditional keys or fobs. As a result, it saves time and effort and it could enhance safety and security. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LJD-109, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

