Independent Financial Group Donates over $230,000 to Children-Focused California Charities in 2021

SAN DIEGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG), a San Diego-based independent broker-dealer, donated a combined $232,500 to seven charities in 2021: Promises2Kids ($50,000); Wayfinder Family Services ($50,000); Challenged Athletes Foundation ($50,000); The Mitchell Thorp Foundation ($50,000); Just in Time for Foster Youth ($25,000); The San Diego Nice Guys ($5,000); and the Well Community For Women ($2,500).

IFG's donations went to charities operating in San Diego and in the state of California, supporting foster children, youth, and adults; children with critical illnesses; children and adults with disabilities; and families facing economic hardships.

"When Joe Miller, David Fischer, and I founded IFG, we agreed that giving back to our community, quietly and consistently, would be a central part of our mission," explained IFG CEO and co-founder Scott Heising. "The three of us are fathers, and our community has been good to us and to our families. We want to make sure that all children and young adults in San Diego, and in the state of California, are being raised with the support and opportunities they need to thrive." To date, IFG has donated nearly one million dollars to various charitable organizations.

About IFG's Selected Charities

Promises2Kids responds to the needs of foster children and those who have been removed from their home due to abuse and neglect. The Challenged Athletes Foundation provides opportunities and support for physically disabled athletes so they can pursue active lifestyles and competitive athletics. Wayfinder Family Services (formerly Junior Blind of America) offers a full range of essential services that meet the needs of people of all ages, including the visually impaired, foster youth, youth with serious medical conditions or trauma, and their families. In memory of their son Mitchell, Brad and Beth Thorp founded the Mitchell Thorp Foundation with the goal of supporting families whose children suffer from life-threatening illnesses and disorders. Just in Time for Foster Youth aims to help foster youth as they transition to adulthood, supporting their efforts to achieve self-sufficiency and well-being. The Nice Guys of San Diego have worked since 1979 to support local families who have fallen on tough times. The Well Community for Women is a San Diego-based nonprofit dedicated to serving women by offering coworking spaces, childcare support, after-school enrichment programs, and other programs and events.

About Independent Financial Group

Independent Financial Group, LLC (IFG) is a privately held independent broker-dealer based in San Diego, California. Founded in 2003, IFG provides an array of business solutions supporting more than 640 independent financial professionals across 389 offices nationwide. IFG was named among the "Fastest Growing Private Companies in the US" by Inc. 5000 in 2020, for the eighth time since 2010. San Diego Business Journal ranked IFG "#12 Among the Largest Private Companies in San Diego" in 2020. In 2022, IFG was ranked 19th largest among national independent broker-dealers by Financial Advisor Magazine, based on revenue.

To learn more about IFG, visit ifgsd.com.

