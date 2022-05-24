Leumi Starts 2022 with Strong Results, Following on its Record-High Results in 2021

Return on equity in Q1 - 15.6%

Credit growth in Q1 – 7.6%

Further improvement in the efficiency ratio - 46.6%

Merger between Leumi USA and Valley National has been finalized

Leumi to distribute a NIS 322 million ($101 Million) dividend

Net income in the first quarter of 2022 reached NIS 1.6 billion ( $504 million ), compared to NIS 1.3 billion ( $409 million ) in the same period last year.

Return on equity in the first quarter of 2022 was 15.6%, compared to 14.2% in the same period last year.

Efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2022 was 46.6%, compared with 49.4% in the same period last year.

Dividend - Leumi (TASE: LUMI) will distribute a NIS 322 ( $101 million ) dividend, which represents 20% of the net income for the first quarter of 2022.

Growth in the credit portfolio - the Bank continues to focus its growth on the credit portfolio in the corporate, commercial and mortgage segments. During the first quarter of 2022, the credit portfolio grew by 7.6% compared to December 31, 2021 . The corporate portfolio was up 11.2%, the commercial portfolio was up 9.7% and the mortgage portfolio was up 4.2%.

Loan loss income - in the first quarter of 2022, an income of 0.04% of the average outstanding loans to the public was recorded, compared to an income of 0.28% in the same period last year. The income in the first quarter stems mainly from collections, alongside an increase in the collective provision, inter alia on the back of the growth in the credit portfolio.

Net interest income in the first quarter of 2022 reached NIS 2.9 billion ( $913 million ), compared to NIS 2.3 billion ( $724 million ) in the same period last year. The increase stems mainly from the increase in the Bank's loan portfolio and from gaps in the CPI from one period to another.

Non-interest finance income in the first quarter of 2022 reached NIS 14 million ( $4 million ), compared to NIS 441 million ( $139 million ) in the same period last year. The decrease stems from declines in capital markets and from the effect of derivatives and exchange rate differentials.

Total operating and other expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were down by NIS 45 million ( $14 million ), a 2.4% decrease compared with the same period last year.

Merger between Leumi USA and Valley National - On April 1 2022, the merger between Leumi USA (BLUSA) and Valley National Bank was completed. As a result of the merger, an income of NIS 645 million ( $203 million ), net of tax, will be recorded; out of this amount, NIS 194 million ( $61 million ) was recorded during the reporting period, with the balance to be recorded in the second quarter of 2022.

Capital ratios - Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio as at March 31, 2022 was 10.78% and total capital ratio was 13.54%. On April 1 st 2022, the capital ratio is expected to increase by approximately 0.5% following the merger.

Sale of Leumi HQ in Tel Aviv ('Beit Mani') - As part of the preparations to complete the transition to Lod in 2023, during April 2022 the Bank entered into an agreement to sell one of its headquarters buildings in Tel Aviv . This sale is expected to generate a pre-tax capital gain of NIS 524 million ( $165 million ), to be recorded in 2023.

Development of balance sheet item s (a) :

Shareholder's equity as at March 31, 2022 totaled NIS 42.4 billion ( $13.4 billion ), compared to NIS 39.1 billion ( $12.3 billion ) as at March 31, 2021 .

Net loans to the public as at March 31, 2022 totaled NIS 350 billion ( $110 billion ), compared with NIS 290 billion ( $91 billion ) as at March 31, 2021 , a 20.7% increase. Most of the increase is due to mortgage, middle-market and corporate loans.

Deposits by the public as at March 31, 2022 totaled NIS 517 billion ( $163 billion ), compared with NIS 437 billion ( $138 billion ) as at March 31, 2021 , a 18.3% increase.

Leumi Group - Principal Data from the Financial Statements

Profit and Profitability (in NIS millions)

For the three months ended March 31 Change in NIS

Millions Change in % 2022 2021 Net Interest income 2,899 2,348 551 23.5 Loan loss income (40) (212) 172 81.1 Non-interest income 950 1,374 (424) (30.9) Operating and other expenses 1,794 1,839 (45) (2.4) Profit before tax 2,095 2,095 -

Provision for tax 486 753 (270) (35.9) Profit after tax 1,612 1,342 270 20.1 Bank's share in associates' profits 7 7 -

Net income attributable to non-controlling

interests (10) (9) (1) (11.1) Net income attributable to the banking

corporation's shareholders 1,609 1,340 269 20.1 Return on equity (%) 15.6 14.2



Earnings per share (NIS) 1.11 0.92





Development of Balance Sheet Items (in NIS millions) (a)

As at March 31 December 31 2021 2022 2021 Net Loans to the public 349,775 289,743 324,956 Deposits by the public 516,711 436,618 514,968 Shareholders' equity 42,433 39,118 41,610 Total assets 645,875 540,783 632,802



Principal Financial Ratios (%)

As at March 31 December 31 2021 2022 2021 Net loans to the public to total assets (a) 54.2 53.6 51.4 Deposits by the public to total assets (a) 80.0 80.7 81.4 Total equity to risk assets 13.54 14.73 14.21 Total Tier 1 equity to risk assets 10.78 11.73 11.50 Leverage ratio 5.91 6.60 6.06 Liquidity coverage ratio 120 130 124

a. The balance sheet line items and comparative results do not include the balances of Bank Leumi USA, which as of March 31, 2022 were classified as held-for-sale assets and liabilities in the financial statements of the first quarter of 2022.

The data in this press release has been converted into US dollars solely for convenience purposes, at the representative exchange rate published by the Bank of Israel on March 31, 2022, NIS 3.176.

