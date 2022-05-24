KORE Cutting Ribbon on New Operational Headquarters for IoT Managed Services

KORE moves to Pittsford location to expand managed services to IoT customers

PITTSFORD, N.Y., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KORE (NYSE: KORE), a global leader in Internet of Things (IoT) solutions and worldwide IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service (CaaS), celebrated the ribbon cutting of its new location in Pittsford, N.Y. This strategic move is due to KORE's need for additional space for its managed service business.

The event included presentations from KORE executives: Romil Bahl, CEO and President and Bryan Lubel, Executive Vice President of Connected Health, as well as Town of Pittsford Supervisor William Smith, Jr. and was attended by state and local dignitaries as well as more than 75 employees. The ribbon cutting was followed by a tour of the new facility and a hands-on demonstration of KORE's Connected Health solution.

"KORE is extremely proud to celebrate the culmination of a lot of hard work to move to a much larger facility here in the Rochester area," KORE President and CEO Romil Bahl said. "It's also a proud moment to recognize that this is a move where we outgrew our previous facility, so it is a testament to the growth in our company. We look forward to this new location in Pittsford and becoming part of the community, as well as being able to better serve our customers."

The Pittsford location is vital to the growth of KORE's IoT managed services, especially in the Connected Health industry. Connected Health is a growing IoT industry that connects patients to providers through handheld devices and hardware in remote patient monitoring solutions such as diabetes and chronic disease management or mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) that support holistic safety and wellness care for loved ones.

As an IoT services and solutions provider, KORE makes it simple for organizations leveraging IoT to deploy, manage, and scale solutions. KORE kits and configures hardware used in IoT solutions and ships them to its customers, as well as manages end of lifecycle care for this hardware.

"We are particularly proud of our ability to provide regulatory compliant managed services to serve Connected Health industries. It's a highly unique selling point, because IoT in healthcare requires rigorous quality, security and regulatory compliance to serve our customers and their patients," said KORE EVP of Connected Health Bryan Lubel.

KORE previously located its managed services operations in Rochester, N.Y.

About KORE

KORE is a pioneer, leader, and trusted advisor delivering mission critical IoT solutions and services. We empower organizations of all sizes to improve operational and business results by simplifying the complexity of IoT. Our deep IoT knowledge and experience, global reach, purpose-built solutions, and deployment agility accelerate and materially impact our customers' business outcomes. For more information, visit www.korewireless.com.

