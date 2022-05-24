PHILADELPHIA, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, the industry leader in membrane protein solutions, announced today that it is starting construction of its new scientific and operational headquarters at One uCity Square, Philadelphia's largest commercial lab building. This expansion doubles the capacity for the company's MPS Antibody Discovery pipeline and partnered programs.

Integral Molecular Breaks Ground on New Headquarters, Doubling in Size (PRNewsfoto/Integral Molecular) (PRNewswire)

The new state-of-the-art facility will encompass 50,000 square feet of combined office and laboratory space, housing up to 200 employees and advanced instrumentation to enable the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies. The company is a founding member of Philadelphia's biotech community and recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Integral Molecular's current growth phase comes just a few years after its last expansion in 2019, which saw the opening of a second research facility that more than doubled its footprint within the uCity Square community.

"Integral Molecular is a long-time leader of Philadelphia's biotech community and we are thrilled to see the company's continued progress and expansion in our city," said Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement.

"We have experienced extraordinary growth at Integral Molecular while operating under pandemic conditions and are proud of the business challenges that we have overcome," said Benjamin Doranz, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Integral Molecular. "Despite uncertain times, we have launched technologies that have been instrumental in the fight against COVID-19 and discovered antibodies to combat intractable cancers."

Integral Molecular's new facility is being developed by Wexford Science & Technology and Ventas in partnership with the University City Science Center. The buildout designed by Strada Architecture is being constructed by Turner Construction and managed by PurePM. The new space is expected to open at One uCity in December 2022.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular (integralmolecular.com) is the industry leader in developing and applying innovative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20 years of experience focused on membrane proteins and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 400 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

Follow Integral Molecular on LinkedIn

Follow Integral Molecular on Twitter

Press Contact:

Integral Molecular, Inc.

Soma Banik, PhD, Director of Communications

215-966-6061

info@integralmolecular.com

www.integralmolecular.com

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Molecular Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Integral Molecular