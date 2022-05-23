SKINNYDIPPED IS SET TO BECOME YOUR NEW SUMMER SQUEEZE WITH THE LAUNCH OF STRAWBERRY LEMONADE ALMONDS

The limited-edition flavor will be available through the summer online and in select retailers

SEATTLE, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SkinnyDipped , the mother-daughter-founded brand known for insanely delicious sweet snacks with less sugar and no dirty secrets, continues to expand its robust portfolio of better-for-you products with a new limited-edition flavor: Strawberry Lemonade Almonds.

Perfectly refreshing and tangy and evocative of summertime nostalgia, Strawberry Lemonade Almonds are thin-dipped in lightly-sweetened yogurt and kissed with real lemon and berry. Like all SkinnyDipped products, they contain no artificial ingredients and are gluten-free, non-GMO and Kosher; they also use only almonds sourced from certified bee-friendly farms.

As part of the launch, SkinnyDipped is also releasing a "Beach, Don't Kill My Vibe" bundle which will include the new flavor as well as the fan-favorite Lemon Bliss Almonds, a tote bag and branded stickers. The bundle will be available exclusively on Amazon while supplies last.

"Strawberry Lemonade is the perfect extension for us since we're all about creating amazingly delicious flavors that are both familiar and unique," said Breezy Griffith, SkinnyDipped CEO and Founder. "It's an even more summery and nostalgic riff on Lemon Bliss, which people go crazy for! We're already seeing a ton of excitement and can't wait for more people to try it."

Strawberry Lemonade Almonds are available in-store for an SRP of $4.99 for a 3.5oz pouch - select retailers include HelloFresh, Kroger, HEB and Hungryroot – and on Amazon as a 5-pack for $26.99. The "Beach Don't Kill My Vibe" bundle is available for an SRP of $14.99 on Amazon. For more information, please visit www.skinnydipped.com and follow SkinnyDipped on Instagram and TikTok @SkinnyDipped.

About SkinnyDipped : Based in Seattle, SkinnyDipped has evolved from kitchen table origins to one of the fastest-growing female-founded companies in America. Founded by mom/daughter Val and Breezy Griffith in the wake of losing a young friend, SkinnyDipped is committed to creating insanely delicious snacks with less sugar and no dirty secrets. All products are made with non-GMO ingredients, are gluten-free and contain no artificial sweeteners, colors or flavors. The brand is committed to raising up and supporting women and the children they care for both in local communities and around the globe; their give-back program, Brick by Brick, supports a women-led recycling program that turns plastic waste into bricks used to build schools for children in Ivory Coast (where the majority of the world's cacao is grown and harvested). You can find SkinnyDipped products on Amazon and in Target, Walmart, Kroger, and other select natural and conventional grocers nationwide.

