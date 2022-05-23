Silverbullet transforms Heineken Brazil's first-party data strategy to unlock millions of consumer records.

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverbullet, today announces the successful year-one results it has delivered for the leading pub, cider and beer company, Heineken Brazil. Silverbullet has supported the brand in reaching millions of consumers through a bespoke data strategy designed for the new marketing age.

Heineken Brazil, like many FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) brands, is actively working towards a data and digital future, as they look to garner their competitive edge in the modern marketing era. Having a clear goal, the brand seeks to become the most connected brewery in Brazil, and globally. Their passion for consumers and customers - and their enjoyment of life - sits at the core of their business and marketing strategy, signifying the need to untap the potential that sits within first-party data collection, management, and activation.

Silverbullet were appointed as their chosen specialist partner due to their legacy in market supporting global brands in the delivery of data and digital transformation. Due to the nature of FMCG brands, unlocking first-party data is no easy feat as their business models are typically one step removed from the consumer. Through Silverbullet's tried and tested methodology, Heineken Brazil were able to design, deliver and measure their data transformation journey, and reach millions of consumer records in just the first year of working together.

"Heineken Brazil is a modern-thinking brand with a global organisation whose goal is to become the most connected brewery worldwide. We selected Silverbullet as our chosen data strategy partner to help us unlock the value of data so that we could put the customer at the heart of everything we do. Silverbullet's proven expertise in the FMCG landscape perfectly positions them to help Heineken Brazil turn our goals into reality." João Belfort, Head of Data & Digital at Heineken Brazil

"We couldn't be prouder of the work we have achieved in partnership with Heineken Brazil'' says Andrea Ghibaudi, Vice President, Enterprise Strategy at Silverbullet. "They have been a joy to work with, presenting both willingness and openness in testing new ideas to achieve their long-term goal and vision. We cannot wait to continue our data transformation journey together in 2022."

After a successful first year working together, the partnership continues as Heineken expands upon its transformation journey, by leveraging the huge potential presented by first-party data, marketing automation, and innovative technology for the post-cookie era. Download the full case study here.

About Silverbullet.

Silverbullet is a data and digital transformation company that delivers future-proofed solutions for a privacy-first, post-cookie era.

Our combination of technology and expert professional services encompasses first-party data strategy and customer journey activation advisory, adtech and martech services, and a contextual intelligence engine that generates powerful business outcomes and customer-centric experiences.

Headquartered in London, UK, the Group employs 70+ people in five countries, across The Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

