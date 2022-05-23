Sentinel Capital Partners Sells Captain D's

Experienced QSR Investor Exits Another Successful Investment

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in promising midmarket companies, today announced the sale of portfolio company Captain D's, the leading seafood quick service restaurant (QSR) brand. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Captain D's offers its customers great seafood at reasonable prices in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Captain D's serves a wide variety of fish and seafood, including freshly prepared entrees, and the company's signature hand-battered fish fillets prepared to order. The restaurants also offer premium-quality grilled fish, shrimp, chicken, an expanded selection of home-style side dishes, hush puppies, desserts, and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea. The Captain D's system comprises 545 restaurants, including 253 franchised and 292 company–owned locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest.

"Captain D's has a world class management team and culture that puts its guests and team members first," said Sentinel Partner Michael Fabian. "Captain D's is by far the leading brand in the seafood category. We were very fortunate to partner with Phil Greifeld and the rest of the Captain D's team, and we wish them continued success."

"I am enormously proud of what Captain D's has accomplished during our partnership with Sentinel," says Phil Greifeld, Captain D's CEO. "We successfully navigated the pandemic, improved franchisee profitability, brought Captain D's to several new states, and positioned the brand for continued growth. Sentinel was a great partner."

Sentinel is one of the industry's most experienced private equity investors in food franchisors and operators in the U.S. Prior Sentinel investments in the sector include Fazoli's (Italian fast casual), Checkers Drive-in Restaurants (hamburger QSR), Newk's Eatery (fast casual sandwiches), and Huddle House (family dining). The firm also has significant expertise successfully investing in restaurant franchises, including Church's Chicken (Falcon Holdings), Pizza Hut (American West Restaurant Group), and Taco Bell (Border Foods).

