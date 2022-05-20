Vrbo reveals the 2022 U.S. Vacation Homes of the Year

AUSTIN, Texas, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vrbo® revealed its first-ever list of Vacation Homes of the Year to recognize ten best-in-class vacation homes across the U.S. The stunning private vacation homes range from the sunny beaches of Florida to the mountains of Montana and are ideal places for families and friends to stay together.

This remote mountain lodge in Big Sky, Montana is one of Vrbo’s 2022 Vacation Homes of the Year. (PRNewswire)

Vrbo reveals its list of Vacation Homes of the Year to recognize ten best-in-class vacation homes across the U.S.

The 2022 Vacation Homes of Year are all located in popular vacation destinations and met required selection criteria, including a combination of 5-star ratings, guest reviews, number of bookings, Premier Host status, and family-friendly amenities available.

"The Vacation Homes of the Year exemplify why families have trusted Vrbo for decades. They have a proven track record of earning excellent ratings and reviews, and the hosts who own and manage these places are dedicated to going above and beyond for their guests," said Alison Kwong, Vrbo spokesperson. "We also know every family has different tastes and vacation preferences, so this list represents a variety of price points, destinations, types of properties and design."

Vrbo's 2022 U.S. Vacation Homes of the Year:

Big Sky, Montana : This Yellowstone National Park . Outdoor enthusiasts appreciate the hiking, cross-country skiing, mountain biking and fishing, but the views are what secured this home's place on the list. This remote mountain lodge is located on 20 acres in the mountains near. Outdoor enthusiasts appreciate the hiking, cross-country skiing, mountain biking and fishing, but the views are what secured this home's place on the list.

Broken Bow, Oklahoma : This pet-friendly This pet-friendly modern cabin is a hit with extended families, multi-generational groups, and people traveling with kids. This cabin sleeps 18 people, comes with a spacious outdoor patio for grilling, and a game room with twelve bunk beds.

East Hampton, New York : This Georgica Beach . With thirty-five 5-star ratings, guests love the gourmet kitchen, private pool and 15-foot movie screen in the house's home theater. This contemporary farmhouse is a short walk from. With thirty-five 5-star ratings, guests love the gourmet kitchen, private pool and 15-foot movie screen in the house's home theater.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee : This This cozy chalet has fifty 5-star ratings. It is located near Dollywood and Smoky Mountain National Park and provides the outdoor lawn games, indoor arcade games and a pool table for competitive guests or families with kids.

Hawaii Island, Hawaii : This This oceanfront retreat overlooks the Pacific Ocean where guests can watch whales, dolphins, and the sunset every day. The infinity pool is a welcome alternative for guests who want to avoid crowded resorts and have a quieter vacation.

Hilton Head , South Carolina : The host of this Hilton Head , South Carolina has been in the vacation rental business for over a decade. This home has panoramic views of the ocean, a heatable pool, fully-stocked chef's kitchen, and 24/7 personal property concierge services. The host of this luxury beachfront house inhas been in the vacation rental business for over a decade. This home has panoramic views of the ocean, a heatable pool, fully-stocked chef's kitchen, and 24/7 personal property concierge services.

Palm Springs, California : This This designer retreat in the Little Tuscany neighborhood comes with a pool, alfresco dining areas and outdoor kitchen, eclectic art and furnishings inside the vacation home, and even a Peloton bike available for guests to use.

Santa Rosa Beach, Florida : This Santa Rosa Beach, Florida has almost fifty 5-star ratings and sleeps 16 guests. The host of this vacation home has been with Vrbo for 15 years and his property has its own private pool and balconies overlooking the waves. This oceanfront beach house inhas almost fifty 5-star ratings and sleeps 16 guests. The host of this vacation home has been with Vrbo for 15 years and his property has its own private pool and balconies overlooking the waves.

Sawyer, Michigan : The hosts of this Lake Michigan have been in the vacation rental business for the last six years. This getaway is a short walk or bike ride to Warren Dunes state park, and guests love the multiple outdoor gathering spaces by the hot tub and firepit. The hosts of this modern property nearhave been in the vacation rental business for the last six years. This getaway is a short walk or bike ride to Warren Dunes state park, and guests love the multiple outdoor gathering spaces by the hot tub and firepit.

Telluride, Colorado : A perfect place for adventurous travelers and nature lovers, Telluride ski resort and Mountain Village . It's called "Overlook Haus" because of the breathtaking mountain views from almost every room in the house. A perfect place for adventurous travelers and nature lovers, this mountain lodge is situated betweenski resort and. It's called "Overlook Haus" because of the breathtaking mountain views from almost every room in the house.

See the full list and more photos of the 2022 Vacation Homes of the year here and save these places on your Vrbo Trip Board for the next time you are planning a get together with your family or closest friends.

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together.

Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com.

© 2022 Vrbo, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Vrbo, HomeAway, the Vrbo logo, and the HomeAway logo are trademarks of HomeAway.

For more information, please contact media@vrbo.com.

This modern cabin in Broken Bow, Oklahoma is one of Vrbo’s 2022 Vacation Homes of the Year. (PRNewswire)

This contemporary farmhouse in East Hampton, New York is one of Vrbo’s 2022 Vacation Homes of the Year. (PRNewswire)

This cozy chalet in Gatlinburg, Tennessee is one of Vrbo’s 2022 Vacation Homes of the Year. (PRNewswire)

This oceanfront retreat on the Island of Hawaii is one of Vrbo’s 2022 Vacation Homes of the Year. (PRNewswire)

This luxury beachfront house in Hilton Head, South Carolina is one of Vrbo’s 2022 Vacation Homes of the Year. (PRNewswire)

This designer home in Palm Springs, California is one of Vrbo’s 2022 Vacation Homes of the Year. (PRNewswire)

This oceanfront beach house in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is one of Vrbo’s 2022 Vacation Homes of the Year. (PRNewswire)

This modern property in Sawyer, Michigan is one of Vrbo’s 2022 Vacation Homes of the Year. (PRNewswire)

This mountain lodge in Telluride, Colorado is one of Vrbo’s 2022 Vacation Homes of the Year. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Vrbo) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vrbo