STORM REID CHANNELS CALIFORNIA SUN FOR SUMMER ARASHIBLUCOLLECTION

Designer, Actress, Producer and Future Filmmaker Debuts New Styles at Pacsun

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, actress and producer Storm Reid is officially kicking off Summer by introducing fresh styles under her Storm Reid x Pacsun ArashiBluCollection. Coming a month after her second drop, which features more bold and bright colors, the third drop embraces the beauty of a summer sun, with prints influenced by sunset and sunrise colors and ombre shades.

Reid applies a lot of high shine fabrication, new hardware in different shapes and sizes, and textures in her latest assortment of swim apparel, with bikinis, cut out one pieces, cover ups and more, all complemented with gold and silver beads. Like all of her collections, Reid had a hand in directing the campaign.

This is another expansion on Reid's ArashiBlu overall brand, which partners with like-minded collaborators to disrupt the status quo, create curiously and consciously, and works to carve out spaces for honest expression and meaningful dialogues.

"I'm a summer baby and every year for my birthday, my sister Paris would buy me a swimsuit," said Storm Reid. "I ended up with this whole collection as I got older, and it felt just natural to create my own line with Pacsun as part of my growing ArashiBlu brand. Being on drop three already is a dream and I love that this is coming out right in time for summer."

"Storm's eye for fashion, creativity, and attention to detail truly shines through each piece in her collections," said Brie Olson, President of Pacsun. "She continuously brings a uniqueness to a typically crowded swimwear category, and the newest iteration of the ArashiBluCollection really captures the essence of the season, with the perfect pieces for on and off the beach."

To celebrate the drop, Storm will be taking over Pacsun's Downtown Los Angeles Flagship on Sunday, May 22nd, hosting a preview event from 1PM - 5PM PT. The takeover will begin with a meet & greet with Storm, followed by a launch party where guests will have the opportunity to enjoy music (@bretthartt), food (@vurgerguyz) and beverages, while shopping the new collection.

The collection is now available exclusively at https://www.pacsun.com/storm-reid/ in sizes XXS - XL and range from $26.95 to $59.95. Images are available here.

ABOUT STORM REID

Storm Reid is an actress, producer, artivist and current freshman at USC. She is best known for her roles in A Wrinkle in Time, Invisible Man, Don't Let Go, and The Suicide Squad, among many others. Reid most recently was seen returning for the second season of HBO's smash hit Euphoria alongside Zendaya. In 2013, Reid and her mother, Robyn Simpson, launched A SEED & WINGS Productions, an independent multimedia production house rooted in narratives that forge multi-cultural conversations, entertain, educate, and uplift. Their desire is to create authentic storytelling that is impactful, honest, and reflects the perspectives of all people. Next up, Reid can be seen in the HBO series The Last Of Us and the film Searching 2.

ABOUT PACSUN

Pacsun is a leading specialty retailer offering a cross section of emerging brands and trending fashion through the lens of youth culture. Throughout the contemporary, streetwear and active lifestyle markets, Pacsun partners with the best brands to offer curated collections, rare and exclusive products, and creative collaborations on every level. Founded in 1980, Newport, CA. Curated in Los Angeles. Follow @pacsun on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok.

