Proscenic Launches Its Indiegogo Campaign for New WashVac F20 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum

SHENZHEN, China, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proscenic, a global home appliance brand, has launched its latest Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for WashVac F20 3-in-1 Cordless Wet Dry Vacuum on May 20.

Are people tired of dealing with wet messes such as muddy footprints and messy food spills? Based on customers' feedback, the Proscenic team found that the existing products on the market can not fundamentally solve the problem. Recognizing that customers need a cleaning tool that combines cleaning efficiency and a user-friendly experience, Proscenic has developed WashVac F20.

WashVac F20 3-in-1 Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner (PRNewswire)

"We know that cleanliness and hygiene have become a primary need for the consumer. That is why we set our goal to keep enhancing and improving core functions of our product," said Miles Jiang, vice president of Proscenic. "WashVac F20 is a game-changer, delivering a new and intelligent cleaning method that integrates sweeping, mopping, and washing into one step, simplifying hard floor cleaning. "

Excellent Cleaning Efficiency

WashVac F20 features excellent cleaning efficiency. The unit can sweep, vacuum, and mop in 15kpa suction, effortlessly tackling dirt on tile, laminate, marble, and hardwood floors. Meanwhile, F20 can clean the house in one go. It has large water tanks and a large battery with 45 minutes runtime, ensuring to clean the entire home in one pass without needing to refill and recharge. Also, F20 features a Double Narrow Edge design, making it possible to reach the edges and corners.

Focus on Convenience and Intelligence

Convenience and intelligence are also a significant focus of WashVac F20. A self-cleaning function is available to deep-clean the roller brush. After each use, place the unit on the charging base and press the self-cleaning button to clean the roller brush thoroughly. Besides, F20 features an intelligent infrared sensor to detect dirt and adjust suction power and water volume to optimal.

WashVac F20 is available as a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo from May 20.





About Proscenic

Founded in 2013, Proscenic is one of the emerging global icons thriving yet innovating relentlessly in the field of Smart Home Appliances. Over the years, Proscenic home appliances have significantly contributed to lowering the bulk of the workload of living.

