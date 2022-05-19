Chapter Aesthetic Studio Names Dr. Ben Wood Chief Medical Officer

Top plastic surgeon and aesthetic treatment expert joins growing medical aesthetic business with a focus on enhancing customer experience, provider education, and clinical excellence

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TAG – The Aspen Group – today announced Ben Wood, MD, MBA, FACS, has joined the company as chief medical officer of Chapter Aesthetic Studio.

Dr. Wood's leadership will further enhance the company's mission to celebrate medical aesthetic treatments as a necessary part of self-care – and to support clinical excellence in providing evidence-based, non-surgical cosmetic treatments for people who want to "live in the wow."

"I am beyond excited to have Dr. Wood join us at Chapter," said Melissa Rogne, founder and president of Chapter Aesthetic Studio. "His experience as a plastic surgeon, his extensive background in non-surgical aesthetics, and his keen understanding of the industry will advance our mission to transform awareness and understanding of medical aesthetic treatments."

Chapter offers a full range of face, body and injectable aesthetic treatments. Some of the most popular treatments include Botox, dermal fillers, CoolSculpting, laser hair removal, medical-grade facials, exfoliating peels, microneedling, PRP therapy and laser skin rejuvenation.

As chief medical officer, Dr. Wood will use his extensive knowledge as a board-certified plastic surgeon and his expertise in non-surgical aesthetic treatments to further develop and fine-tune training and treatment protocols through Chapter University – to ensure consistency and excellence across all studios.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to be part of such a visionary approach to delivering the highest quality care in non-surgical medical aesthetics,'' Dr. Wood said. "At Chapter, the focus on training for our providers and our customized treatment plan for guests are really what sets us apart. I look forward to being part of its growth and vision as we work to normalize aesthetic treatments in markets of every size.''

Ben Wood, MD, MBA, FACS, is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and attended Wake Forest University School of Medicine where he completed his residency in plastic surgery. His post-doctoral training includes the integrated residency program in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Wake Forest Baptist Health and a fellowship in Craniofacial and Pediatric Plastic Surgery at Children's National Medical Center in Washington, DC. He later went into private practice in Raleigh, NC, where he performed both surgical and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. He also served as Medical Director in the global clinical development division at Merz Aesthetics, which allowed him to shift his primary clinical focus to non-surgical aesthetic treatments.

In his new role, Dr. Wood will oversee and facilitate training at Chapter University, and work to expand the company's credentialing program to provide continued learning opportunities for providers. In addition, he will regularly evaluate protocols to align with the newest technology and non-surgical treatment options.

ADVANCED AESTHETIC TRAINING WITH CHAPTER UNIVERSITY

Chapter University is an eight- and 12-week internal training program held in Fargo, ND that was founded by Rogne. In his new role, as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Wood will lead Chapter University - further developing and fine-tuning the training and treatment protocols for all incoming Chapter aesthetic professionals. At Chapter University, each Chapter associate is guided through a customized learning journey based on their role. This rigorous curriculum was designed to ensure every Chapter guest receives the same level of care in all locations across the country.

ABOUT CHAPTER AESTHETIC STUDIO

Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM is a leading medical aesthetic studio providing evidence-based, non-surgical and cosmetic treatments for people who want to live in the "wow." Skilled in the clinical practice of face, body and skin treatments, the Chapter Aesthetics team are also visionaries, artists and caring confidantes, who listen to client goals and help them bring their personal beauty story to life. Guests see the promise of enhanced skin health and radiance become their reality. Chapter was founded in Fargo, ND, (formerly Rejuv), and has additional locations in New Hartford, NY; Rochester, MN; Grand Forks, ND; and Sioux City, IA. Additional locations will be opening soon in in Eagan, St. Cloud and Eden Prairie, MN; Tonawanda and Orchard Park; and Des Moines, IA, among others. For more information, visit mychapter.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

ABOUT TAG – THE ASPEN GROUP

TAG – The Aspen Group was built on the simple idea of bringing better health care to more people. TAG and the independent health care practices it supports operate more than 1,100 locations in 45 states through its four healthcare support companies: Aspen Dental®, ClearChoice Dental Implant Centers®, WellNow Urgent Care®, and Chapter Aesthetic StudioSM. Combined, the companies serve more than 35,000 patients a day and more than 8 million patients each year. TAG is headquartered at 800 W. Fulton Market in Chicago. For more information, visit teamtag.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

