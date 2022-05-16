Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether ManTech International Corporation has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Carlyle

MILWAUKEE, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Carlyle.

Ademi LLP alleges ManTech's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet ManTech holders will receive only $96.00 per share in an all-cash transaction with a total enterprise value of approximately $4.2 billion. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for ManTech by prohibiting solicitation of further bids, and imposing a significant penalty if ManTech accepts a superior bid. ManTech insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of ManTech's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for ManTech.

