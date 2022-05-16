proteanTecs to Showcase Emerging Test Techniques at Advantest VOICE 2022

Company to highlight next-generation edge analytics in collaboration with Advantest

HAIFA, Israel, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- proteanTecs, a global leader in deep data analytics for electronics health and performance monitoring, will be presenting at the Advantest VOICE Developer Conference in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 17-18, 2022.

proteanTecs to showcase test analytics at Advantest VOICE (PRNewswire)

Advantest's annual VOICE Developer Conference is a premier forum that unites test professionals from the world's leading integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), foundries, fabless semiconductor companies and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) providers to learn about emerging technologies and best practices in advanced semiconductor testing.

"proteanTecs innovatively weaves on-chip monitoring with machine learning, and has become an integral part of ensuring we produce fail-safe systems," said Keith Schaub, Vice President of Strategy and Technology at Advantest America. "This is a significant step forward as we transition the way we approach semiconductor testing to address new challenges."

Marc Hutner, Sr. Director of Product Marketing at proteanTecs, commented: "Advantest has provided a robust data and execution infrastructure, which will take semiconductor testing to the next level. By combining proteanTecs' advanced cloud analytics and ACS Edge execution, mutual customers gain greater visibility with data-driven insights."

At the conference, proteanTecs will be be co-presenting a paper titled "Gaining Visibility and Productivity with proteanTecs' Deep Data ATE Workflow", on Wednesday May 18 at 10:30am MST.

In addition, proteanTecs will be demonstrating their edge applications on the ACS Edge platform at the Edge Technology Showcase.

proteanTecs experts will also be available at Booth #22, featuring the company's cloud and edge solutions for test analytics, and to discuss with attendees how deep data can enhance their test insights.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is a leading provider of deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics in the Datacenter, Automotive, Communications and Mobile markets. Based on Universal Chip Telemetry™ (UCT), the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip UCT agents, the company's analytics platform delivers predictive insights and visibility, leading to new levels of quality, reliability and scale. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Israel with offices in New Jersey, California, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit: www.proteanTecs.com.

