Female Founded Tech Startup Expands and Launches in Minneapolis, bringing in person support for both business and life.

New jobs and support for local small businesses with an "Uber-ized" outsourcing process.

MINNEAPOLIS, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allobee offers small business owners and startups a new way of outsourcing. Combining artificial intelligence with our cherry-picked team of experts, we are here to disrupt the model of searching for and managing freelancers. We focus on supporting businesses with less than 10 employees or early startups pre-seed to Series B, using a tool with 96% accuracy, to match businesses with a fully vetted freelance workforce.

"We believe that small businesses and entrepreneurs have a unique set of needs and we built a solution just for them", says Founder & CEO of Allobee, Brooke Markevicius. Join the Allobee community which they call "The Hive" for long term support, training and professional development. They provide the "water cooler" that you miss out on as an early stage business owner or freelancer.

Markevicius says, "Launching in Minneapolis allows us to build up supply in a hypertarged area so business owners can have 'remote' but also local freelancers. It allows for lower costs and more flexibility." Check out their one stop business solution on Allobee.com . Everything from support services with virtual assistants, to digital marketing, bookkeeping, web development, app development and more!

Allobee does not just focus on matching they also have back office tools and smart Artificial Intelligence tools to support both the business owner and freelancer with productivity and visibility. Their goal is to help you save time and money.

Sign up for Allobee's launch events in person this week at this link . Join for Yoga in the Park, a Panel with top business owners in Minneapolis, and a Freelancer & Business Owner Social. Join their email list , apply or hire . $100 off for new clients in Minneapolis and 20% off freelancer membership with code: twincities22

Sponsors of the launch - Leadpages & House of Wise - events held at The Coven, Gamut Gallery and Sociable Cider Werks.

Contact: Brooke Markevicius, 206-434-9324, brooke@allobee.com

