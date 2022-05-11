Vital Proteins Engages Top Influencers in Global Brand Campaign

The Campaign Features Four Vital Proteins Users Addison Rae, Iskra Lawrence, Chase Tucker, and Silvy Araujo as They Share Their Personal Wellness Journeys

CHICAGO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, America's #1 collagen brand*, Vital Proteins ®, reveals the faces behind their newest global brand campaign, Every Moment is Vital. Actor and content creator, Addison Rae, who was named as a Global Brand Ambassador earlier this year, joins the campaign continuing her relationship with the brand. Rae has been a long-time user of Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides, Matcha Collagen and, most recently, Wellness Gummies. The campaign also highlights the daily routines and personal wellness journeys of British model, entrepreneur and new mom, Iskra Lawrence; fitness instructor, coach, and entrepreneur Chase Tucker; and fitness content creator Silvy Araujo.

Vital Proteins “Event Moment is Vital'' Campaign Image featuring Addison Rae. Photo Credit: Cass Bird (PRNewswire)

The campaign was filmed by director Damien Chazelle, with campaign photography by Cass Bird, and original music composed by American film composer Justin Hurwitz. Every Moment is Vital offers an intimate look into what health and wellness means to some of today's top influencers, driving those conversations worldwide. The campaign goal is to inspire consumers to commit to wellness and showcase impactful moments in each person's unique journey.

Each story touches upon various aspects of physical, emotional, mental, and social health, highlighting that every individual's path to wellness follows a different route. The campaign features personal archival footage, photography, and films of each influencer sharing what's vital to them within their individual wellness journeys.

"What makes one person feel vital is akin to an intimate patchwork, carefully crafted and woven over a lifetime of experience," said Tracey Halama, CEO of Vital Proteins. "I hope that these stories inspire people to discover what wellness looks like for them, while reminding them that it's often the simple, small things that shift your mindset and make the most impact."

For Addison, life is about connecting with those who always cheer you on and lift you up. Feel-good, authentic connections; there's no room for less. A sentiment Vital Proteins shares, Addison's journey explores taking inventory of life's passions, letting go of what no longer serves you, and protecting your energy.

"The Wellness Gummies are part of my everyday routine and I'm thrilled to join the campaign and show how easy it is to incorporate the brand's products into your life," said Addison Rae.

Iskra Lawrence is a leader in the women's body confidence movement, a new mom, and business owner. For Iskra and many others, it is essential to reconnect with how you nourish your body. It's what helps you conquer everything on your to-do list with energy, strength and purpose. The secret to feeling your best starts with feeding your wellness, your way. To feel her best, Iskra uses Vital Proteins Marine Collagen and Wellness Gummies.

Chase Tucker has long been connected to the fitness world, as he grew up in a household of athletes in Chicago and majored in kinesiology in college. From there, he worked in physical therapy before helping others improve their lives by working as a personal trainer, bootcamp instructor, and lifestyle coach. Chase's favorite products to use are the Vital Performance Protein Powders and Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides.

As much as your physical health matters, Chase also believes in being mindful and staying present by saying "no" to distractions in order to focus on what matters most. He encourages everyone to celebrate where they are at this very moment – literally and figuratively – and the relief that comes with every careful exhale.

Silvy Araujo is a global leader in the fitness community. She has been sharing her inspiring content on social media with the Latin female fitness community and beyond since 2017. She champions strengthening self-love, motivating all to love themselves and each other more every day, and always taking care of their health. Silvy uses Vital Performance Protein Bars. Like Vital Proteins, Silvy believes in stepping into your power, which begins when you outgrow your comfort zone. Reclaiming your strength has never felt more empowering.

For more information on Vital Proteins' global brand campaign and a sneak peek at the upcoming product launches, please visit www.vitalproteins.com/wellnessisvital.

About Vital Proteins®

Vital Proteins® is America's #1 collagen brand.* Founded in 2013, the brand is built on the belief that collagen supplementation in addition to a healthy diet and exercise regime is fundamental to support healthy skin, hair, nails, bones and joints.**^ Vital Proteins® has expanded into 17 international markets. In 2019, the brand launched Vital Performance™— a full spectrum lineup of high performance, collagen-based products. In late 2021, Nestlé Health Science completed the final acquisition of Vital Proteins®. The variety of collagen products within the brand's portfolio span the supplement, vitamin, food and beverage categories, offering an assortment of options for consumers. Vital Proteins® products contain premium sources of collagen peptides and nutrients made with the highest quality sourced ingredients. Get the most out of every day with a new way to better living through collagen-based nutrition made to provide a more fulfilling wellness routine, because wellness is vital. For more information, please visit www.vitalproteins.com .

*SOURCE: SPINS, TOTAL US MULO + NATURAL ENHANCED, L52 weeks ending 3/20/2022.

**This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

^Results may vary. Various studies have suggested benefits following daily consumption of collagen peptides for several months. Refer to product labels and vitalproteins.com for recommended serving sizes and for more information

