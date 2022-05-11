Overjet Named to Forbes AI 50 List of Most Promising A.I. Companies Shaping the Future

Overjet is the only dental and one of the five healthcare A.I. start-ups in Forbes' annual list of companies using artificial intelligence to create a better future

BOSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overjet has been named one of North America's Top A.I. Companies Shaping the Future on the annual Forbes AI 50 list, a definitive ranking of the most promising artificial intelligence companies in the U.S. The Forbes AI 50 list is published in partnership with Sequoia Capital .

The Forbes editorial team acknowledged that AI technology is driving advancements in every industry, but that it can be difficult to identify which companies are utilizing such technology in transformative and measurable ways. The Forbes AI 50, now in its fourth edition, identifies companies at the forefront of the field for whom AI is at the heart of their products and services.

Wardah Inam, Co-Founder & CEO at Overjet, said, "The entire Overjet team is honored to be included on the very prestigious Forbes AI 50 list and earn recognition from our industry peers. We are on the quest to improve oral health by creating a future that is clinically precise, efficient & patient-centric. It is incredibly rewarding to have our mission recognized not only for our organization but for our partners and customers who are trailblazers."

Overjet was founded in 2018 to create a dental AI platform capable of supporting providers and payers to enhance clinical care and administrative efficiency. The datasets Overjet processes are massive in scale, containing millions of data points, including images and text. Overjet's AI models combine advanced data science methods, deep learning, computer vision, natural language processing, and advanced statistical models across disparate data sets encompassing multi-dimensional formats. The company has pioneered ground-breaking technology for detecting, quantifying and visualizing pathologies including bone loss, caries, and decay to support clinicians and improve patient outcomes.

Overjet's partners and customers span multiple industries, including insurance, dental, research, and education. The company's insurance sector customers include some of the major health plans reaching over 75 million people in the U.S.

Forbes received over 400 submissions for their selection process, with each company's technology, business model, customers, and financials (funding, valuation, and revenue history) meticulously detailed. Sequoia Capital then applied an algorithm to identify more than 120 with the highest quantitative scores, and then a panel of 12 expert AI judges in academia, new IPO executives, venture capital and international technology companies identified the 50 most compelling companies. The complete Forbes AI 50 list for 2022 can be found here .

