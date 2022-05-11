Lithium South Retains Groundwater Insight for Resource Calculation

VANCOUVER, BC, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lithium South Development Corporation (the "Company") (TSX-V: LIS) (OTCQB: LISMF) (Frankfurt: OGPQ) is pleased to announce it has retained Groundwater Insight Inc. of Halifax, Nova Scotia to provide technical services regarding the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project (HMN Li Project) located in Salta, Argentina. The services will include the preparation of a National Instrument Compliant Resource Estimate, and the preparation of all supporting documents.

Dr. Mark King will serve as the Qualified Person (QP) for the technical work. Dr. King is the Principal Hydrologist and President of Groundwater Insight, Inc (GWI). Dr. King has more than 30 years of experience in groundwater research and consulting. His resource and reserve estimation experience on major lithium brine projects is arguably the most extensive of any geologist, hydrogeologist, or engineer in the world.

His experience includes serving as QP resource/reserve estimation for:

Albermarle at Salar Atacama, Chile and Clayton Valley , NV

Neolithium at the 3Q Salar, Argentina

Lithium Americas at the Cauchari Salar, Argentina , and

for resource estimation on behalf of Albermarle at the Antofalla Salar, Argentina .

The technical team will consist of GWI employees and subconsultants with advanced expertise in geological modelling, GIS, data management and 3D visualization.

Company President, Adrian F. C. Hobkirk is quoted, "We are very pleased to have retained highly experienced, Dr. Mark King and his company Groundwater Insight, Inc., for key technical work at the HMN Li Project.

About Lithium South

Lithium South is focused on developing the Hombre Muerto North Lithium Project, located on the Hombre Muerto Salar, a major lithium-producing salar in Argentina. The property is adjacent to a US$840 million lithium mine development being undertaken by the Korean multinational corporation POSCO, which acquired the raw ground from Galaxy Resources Ltd. for US$280 million. The Company completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment of the HMN Li Project in 2019, utilizing conventional evaporation extraction.

The Company is evaluating conventional evaporation as a process method, and Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) as an alternative method. Three candidates for DLE are currently being evaluated. Two, 2,000-liter bulk brine samples are being evaluated outside of Argentina. One sample is being tested by Lilac Solutions of Oakland, California. A second 2,000-liter bulk sample is being tested by Chemphys Chengdu, in China. DLE test work is also currently underway in Salta, Argentina by Eon Minerals.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian F. C. Hobkirk

President and Chief Executive Officer

Investors / Shareholders call 855-415-8100 / website: www.lithiumsouth.com

