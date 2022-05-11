GG4L Launches School Passport® Enterprise Edition

EdTech Platform Empowers Schools to Govern their Data Exchange with Enhanced Privacy Controls

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global Grid for Learning (GG4L) announced the release of School Passport, an Enterprise Edition for immediate deployment in schools globally.

The new Enterprise Edition enables schools to control their enterprise data, such as class rosters, assessments and demographics, creating a robust two-way data exchange and governance solution across all EdTech SaaS products. It also creates a secure digital learning hub for each school through centrally managed SSO AppStores.

School Passport Enterprise Edition has a few unique features that are uniquely designed to streamline School and District IT:

Secure Data Exchange Governance with PII-Shield : Schools can filter any Personally Identifiable Data (PII) from the data shared with vendors, by leveraging its advanced anonymization functionality to enable EdTech vendors to personalize, authenticate and communicate with students and their families without having to collect their full names and contact details.

Bi-directional data exchanges with SIS, LMS and LDAP simultaneously: EdTech vendors are able to securely import data from several school-centric data sources simultaneously with the option to write-back data into SIS, LMS and LDAP systems.

Powerful Student Engagement Reporting: Schools are now able to track all activities on all school-issued devices through a patented School Passport Engagement Browser Extension that captures and measures learning activity across the internet generating valuable data insights for educators.

Device Agnostic SSO AppStore: District IT leaders can vet and publish all third-party SaaS Apps in the SSO AppStore, delegating to teachers and site administrators the ability to turn on and off apps in their own classrooms and groups.

Automated Account Provisioning: School or District IT leaders can automate end-user account provisioning in Google Workspace, Microsoft Active Directory and/or Office365.

Certified School Passport Administrator (CSPA) Program: A self-paced digital curriculum, powered by Coursera and accompanied by virtual internships, for high school and community college students leading to entry-level positions in School District IT.

"School Passport has allowed us to be able to integrate all of our EdTech products into a single SSO portal," said Uma Shankar, Head of IT at Alachua County Public Schools in Gainesville Florida. "This helps eliminate our co-dependencies on the so-called free third-party integration platforms while relying on GG4L's excellent customer support."

"Now schools and districts can afford to invite their EdTech SaaS vendors to securely access enterprise data without having to incur integration costs," commented Robert Iskander, GG4L's Founder and CEO. "This will save schools time and money while improving data governance and protecting student data privacy with PII Shield."

GG4L's School Passport Enterprise Edition is now available at a promotional price to schools for as little as $1,500 annually. View more information on the website.

About Global Grid for Learning (GG4L), Public Benefit Corporation

Founded in 2018, GG4L is a membership-based collaborative providing schools and EdTech vendors a foundation for digital transformation. GG4L's School Passport® is an Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), offering a suite of cloud integration services to schools, financially sustained by hundreds of EdTech vendors. With industry-leading PII Shield protection, GG4L advocates for open standards based data integrations, governed data exchange, and strict data privacy compliance. GG4L currently serves over 25,000 schools across 1,800 school districts and 300 Colleges, and has over 1,000 pre-integrated EdTech solutions. For more information, visit gg4l.com.

