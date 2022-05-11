Feel The Thrill of More Than 100+ Electric Vehicles at Electrify Expo in Long Beach, CA, June 4 & 5

Ride, Drive, Skate, and Scoot into North America's Largest E-Mobility Festival

AUSTIN, Texas, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify Expo , North America's largest electric-vehicle festival, kicks off the first of five electric vehicle events of 2022 beginning in Long Beach, CA, to showcase the best in EV technology. From e-bikes, e-motorcycles, e-skateboards, and e-scooters to the latest in Electric Cars, consumers will be able to ride, drive and demo the newest tech in electric mobility. As the first stop on the festival tour, Long Beach provides a first look at exciting new electric tech from the world's leading brands. Attendees can visit exhibitor displays, demo 100s of new products, and drive EVs. The family-friendly festival also includes the Hover-1 Kids Zone with activities for the whole family.

Feel The Thrill of More Than 100+ Electric Vehicles at Electrify Expo, June 4 and 5, 2022 in Long Beach, CA. (PRNewswire)

With new California legislation promising 100% electrified vehicle sales by 2035, legislators pushing for clean-air initiatives, and new micro-mobility solutions, electric vehicles have never been more critical than now. Electrify Expo is at the forefront of today's electric vehicle innovation, with more than 60,000+ demo rides expected and 125,000+ e-curious consumers estimated to attend the five-stop tour in 2022.

WHAT: Electrify Expo : Largest electric vehicle festival in North America



WHEN: Saturday & Sunday, June 4 & 5:



TIME: 10 am - 5 pm Each Day



WHERE: Long Beach Convention Center

300 E Ocean Blvd



Long Beach, CA 90802



TICKETS: $20 Per Ticket, Kids under 5 are Free

https://www.electrifyexpo.com/long-beach

About Electrify Expo:

Electrify Expo is North America's largest outdoor electric vehicle festival showcasing the latest electric vehicles and products, including EVs, e-motorcycles, e-bikes, e-scooters, e-skateboards, e-boats, e-surfboards, and more from top brands around the world. The festival addresses one of the most challenging barriers to mass adoption of electric vehicles with meaningful hands-on experiences, demonstrations, and test rides. Electrify Expo meets the soaring demand for companies to share new technologies, new modes of mobility and put products in the hands of consumers in a meaningful way. Electrify Expo will feature more than 1M+ square feet of exhibit space in Los Angeles County, Seattle, New York, Miami, and Austin.

Electrify Expo Long Beach. Industry Day June 3, Public Days June 4 and 5, 2022. (PRNewswire)

