Emmes launches Advantage eClinical as a standalone cloud native clinical technology platform

The cloud platform will empower biotech companies and CROs with an integrated solution for clinical data management and is supported by Emmes specialist data management teams

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emmes – a global, full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) dedicated to supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation, announces that it will introduce to market its third generation version of Advantage eClinical at Society for Clinical Trials (SCT) in San Diego, May 15th – 18th. The cloud platform of Advantage eClinical will be available as a standalone software product after undergoing more than two years of development. The system has been specifically designed to provide fast study builds, greater flexibility, and insights to clinical trial sponsors of all sizes.

Emmes Logo (PRNewsFoto/Emmes) (PRNewsfoto/Emmes) (PRNewswire)

Advantage eClinical provides a fully integrated suite of data management applications backed by decades of domain expertise. The cloud platform includes apps for study design, electronic data capture (EDC), randomization and trial supply management (RTSM), patient-reported outcomes (ePRO), safety data and reporting, risk-based monitoring, source data verification, and specimen/shipment tracking. It will be offered as part of combined packages with data consultation services, or simply as a standalone software product.

"One of the challenges many smaller biotechs face in the market is they don't have access to an integrated technology platform for their trials. Options are incredibly limited and expensive, and they are often inflexible and lack support. This is exactly what we have set out to address with our third-generation Advantage eClinical platform," commented Hemang Maniar, Chief Information Officer at Emmes.

Advantage eClinical was developed by clinicians for clinicians and provides one of the most cost competitive and resource rich options available to sponsors. It delivers robust features that improve data quality, ease oversight of clinical trial operations, and reduce trial timelines and costs. The cloud platform builds on Advantage eClinical's long history of supporting over 1,000 clinical trials, including several high-profile adaptive COVID-19 trials, and leverages these prior study designs as clone templates to empower customers with an expedited set-up.

Maniar added, "as a cloud-based multi-tenant system it is easier to ensure scalability, security and release updates quickly. What's more, out of the box CDASH CRF libraries allow us to get studies up and running in only a few weeks. This addresses a major concern from sponsors who need to start collecting data ASAP to avoid any delays on trials. What we are also providing is tremendous flexibility, and the client can choose to build their modules alone or engage our experienced data teams to provide guidance. The combination of an integrated system built by experienced clinicians, flexible support, and cost-effective scale is unique in the current marketplace."

Advantage eClinical has supported over 1,000 trials, for nearly one million patients in over 70 countries, spanning more than 31,000 clinical trial sites.

Notes to editors

About Emmes

Founded in 1977, Emmes is a global, full-service clinical research organization dedicated to excellence in supporting the advancement of public health and biopharmaceutical innovation. The company's clients include numerous agencies and institutes of the U.S. federal government and a wide range of biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device companies throughout the world. To learn more about how our research is making a positive impact on human health, go to the Emmes website at www.emmes.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emmes