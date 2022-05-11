Acquisition will greatly enhance the nationwide logistics provider's service in the southeast.

HOUSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diligent Delivery Systems, a nationwide transportation and logistics service provider, today announced the acquisition of Express Courier International (ECI). ECI provides customized logistics solutions through 26 branches across eight states in the southeastern United States. They currently operate transportation logistics and transportation services to customers including Office Depot, McKesson, The Home Depot, and Lab Corp.

Diligent Delivery Systems (PRNewswire)

Diligent Delivery Systems acquires Express Courier International

The acquisition complements Diligent's existing network and services, and serves as a major boost to the company's shipping and delivery capabilities in the southeast, while solidifying its status as one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the nation.

"Diligent is excited to bring its nationwide transportation and delivery solutions to ECI customers, and we look forward to having ECI personnel join the Diligent team," said Diligent founder and CEO Larry Browne.

Terms of the acquisition were not made public.

About Diligent

Founded in 1994, Diligent Delivery Systems provides turn-key professional shipping and delivery services. With a nationwide network of more than fifty locations and 5,600 driver associates, Diligent completes thousands of local, regional and nationwide deliveries daily. Learn more at DiligentUSA.com.

