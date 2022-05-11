CTI Hires New CTO to Solidify Technical Core and Expand Key Portfolios

Jay Moorman, former Senior Vice President and Operating Group Lead at CACI and former President at LGS Innovations, joins CTI as Chief Technology Officer.

MCLEAN, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Technology International (CTI), a leader in rapidly delivering open technology solutions and multi-domain integration for the invisible battlespace, has hired Dr. Jay Moorman as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Dr. Moorman is a technology leader who brings two decades of experience in advanced wireless, signal processing, software-defined radios, and full lifecycle development for C4ISR, spectrum, electronic warfare (EW), cyber, and "Internet of Things" applications. Dr. Moorman has an incredible track record successfully developing and implementing solutions that push the boundaries of technology and drive transformative growth.

Throughout his time at Bell Labs, Alcatel-Lucent, LGS Innovations, and CACI, Dr. Moorman has created scalable, cutting-edge solutions in support of the U.S. defense and intelligence communities. Innovations led by Dr. Moorman span across multiple disciplines to include 5G, Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations (EMSO), machine learning (ML), data analytics, and commercial and custom networks.

Dr. Moorman states, "I am excited to be joining the CTI team. This is a tremendous opportunity to expand upon the technology and business strengths of CTI, and to help the company scale to meet our customers' growing demand for edge-to-enterprise capabilities. These resilient and converged solutions will provide the digital advantage necessary in our next generation systems. Building on CTI's customer-first approach and penchant for technical excellence, and Bluestone's guidance and support, we will continue to deliver superior capabilities in support of the U.S."

CTI's Chief Executive Officer, Dustan Hellwig, says that "Bringing someone with Jay's skills to CTI is a true game-changer in our ability to compete at a larger scale in our key focus areas across the defense and intelligence communities. Jay's experience in creating real-world solutions to the most challenging problems aligns well with CTI's heritage of doing the same. Jay is joining a leadership team and company that is 'mission first' and focused on open and rapid solutions for all our mission partners and customers."

About CTI

CTI is dedicated to building quality defense solutions for the warfighter. CTI's solutions are the preferred standard in our mission space due to our unique application of agile methodologies, utility-driven design, and iterative, hands-on development with our users. Here at CTI, we believe in the power of collaborative development with government, industry, and academia. Find out more at http://www.ctic.us/.

CTI is a platform company under the Bluestone Investment Partner portfolio. Bluestone invests in lower middle-market companies in the defense and government services arena. The extensive industry-focus and experience of our firm's principals and investors offers unique insights and value to the management teams of our portfolio companies. Few private equity firms offer the combination of industry-focused intellectual and investment capital that Bluestone has assembled. Find out more at https://www.bluestoneinv.com/.

