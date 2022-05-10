Pasaca Capital Founder and Chairman Dr. Charles Huang Honored by California Joint AAPI Legislative Caucus

PASADENA, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Huang, PhD, Founder and Chairman of Pasaca Capital, Inc and Chairman of the Charles Huang Foundation, was recognized yesterday as one of the distinguished AAPI leaders and received the honor of Excellence in Business in Sacramento by the California Joint Asian American & Pacific Islander (AAPI) Legislative Caucus.

The AAPI legislative Caucus recognized eight leaders in eight different categories in the ceremony. Each individual leader was honored for their willingness to step up and lead their community through challenging times during COVID.

"These leaders not only led but uplifted our community during a time when we needed it most. These honorees elevated AAPI voices and insisted that our community be visible and heard in our country," said Dr. Richard Pan, Senator (D-Sacramento) and Chair of the Joint AAPI Legislative Caucus.

Dr Huang founded Pasaca Capital Inc. in 2016 in Pasadena, California with a focus on medical devices, pharmaceuticals, TMT, industrial & automation, and food ingredient sectors. One of Pasaca Capital's portfolio companies, Innova Medical Group Inc. is the global leader in COVID-19 antigen rapid testing manufacturing and distribution and has delivered approx. 2 billion tests kits to the UK government and other customers worldwide.

"I'm very humbled to be recognized in Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month," said Dr. Huang. "This award will compel me to do more to help the world, especially our State and local communities."

In November 2021, Dr. Huang was named "2021 Philanthropreneur of the Year" by the California State Assembly in recognition of the exceptional leadership in donating $110 million to the education sector in 2021. Pasaca Capital was also named "2021 Business of the Year" by the California State Assembly for its extraordinary contributions to the State of California and the world.

