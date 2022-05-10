Alert 360's Authorized Dealer Program Merges with Alarm Capital Alliance to Create One of the Largest Dealer and Portfolio Acquisitions Engines in the Security Industry

TULSA, Okla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the news in November 2021 that Alert 360 and My Alarm Center have merged, becoming the 5th largest residential security company in the United States, the brands have announced that they have integrated the Alert 360 Authorized Alarm Dealer Program and Bulk Acquisition vehicle Alarm Capital Alliance teams under the Alert 360 (Company) name creating one of the most powerful business-to-business engines in the security industry

Alert 360 and Alarm Capital Alliance Logos (PRNewswire)

Together, the teams have over 65 years in the security industry, completing more than 850 successful portfolio acquisitions. Both have longstanding reputations as the buyers of choice in the industry when it comes to buying alarm monitoring accounts and businesses. The newly combined Company continues to focus on driving its business-to-business strategy by expanding its search for bulk portfolio acquisitions and dealer relationships in key markets across the country, including Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Dallas, TX; Fresno, CA; Houston, TX; Kansas City, KS; Los Angeles, CA; Oklahoma City, OK; Philadelphia, PA; Phoenix, AZ; Richmond, VA; Sacramento, CA; San Antonio, TX; Sarasota, FL; Seattle, WA; Springfield, MO; Tulsa, OK; and Wichita, KS.

The Company's bulk acquisitions program focused on creating fast, transparent, and equitable agreements with its sellers, and is unparalleled in the industry. The acquisitions team, led by Jason Grelle, boasts comprehensive business valuations, competitive multiples, flexible and customized purchase options, in-house due diligence, expedited closings, and employment and growth opportunities for employees and associates as some of its many benefits. The Company takes a comprehensive and well-versed approach to valuation and exit planning for sellers with monetization options to sell some or all of their accounts and often completes repeat transactions through ongoing relationships with sellers who are impressed by the level of service. The Company also provides opportunities for continued revenue generation, including servicing and/or installing additional equipment on accounts, referring new accounts, and selling additional alarm monitoring accounts.

Grelle commented, "I am excited about the opportunities this merger brings. We now have the ability to handle deals of almost any size in the markets we serve. With both Dealer Program and Bulk Acquisition options available, we have the ability to help Alarm Dealers with any funding need they may have."

Alert 360 also has one of the longest-standing and leading Authorized Dealer Programs in the country. The program, directed by Jackie Schmidt, boasts best-in-class training, high pay, access to elite products and services, and support from a dedicated and highly focused Dealer Relations team. The Company has over 157 dealers participating in the program throughout the country. Advantages of working as an Alert 360 Authorized Dealer include competitive multiples, no holdbacks, weekly funding, non-exclusive agreements, a 90-day service guarantee, and an aggressive equipment discount and rebate program. The Company has continued to expand its resources and services for Dealers, committed to helping security alarm businesses grow through sales enablement and access to the latest smart security technology and products.

For more information about Alert 360's Authorized Dealer Program and Bulk Acquisitions, visit alert360dealer.com.

In addition to its Authorized Dealer and Bulk Portfolio Acquisitions Channels, Alert 360 is one of the largest Direct to Consumer residential, small business, and commercial security providers in the United States. The Company's core services include:

Professional consulting and installation of smart security and burglar alarm systems

24/7 professional alarm monitoring

Fire and carbon monoxide monitoring

Advanced video security cameras and surveillance systems

A unified offering of interactive smart security products like video doorbells, smart locks, smart thermostats and energy management solutions, automated lighting, and other connected z-wave devices

A universal app for customers to access their entire suite of security offerings for total protection, control, and convenience of their home or business.

App integration with personal assistants like Amazon Echo and Google Home

About Alert 360

Founded in 1973, Alert 360 is one of the nation's oldest licensed alarm monitoring providers. Today, the Company is one of the largest providers of monitored home security and home automation solutions to homes in the United States. Alert 360 serves more than 160,000 residential and 40,000 commercial customers, primarily in the Sunbelt region of the United States. The Company monitors over two million security sensors and has an active base of over 80,000 CCTV cameras installed. For more information on Alert 360, visit www.alert360.com

About Alarm Capital Alliance

Alarm Capital Alliance is the acquisition vehicle of My Alarm Center & Alert 360, utilizing a unique business model to acquire portfolios of accounts or complete security business acquisitions. It dominates a critical industry niche of providing capital through acquisitions to small and midsized residential home security companies. For more information on Alert 360 & Alarm Capital Alliance Acquisition Programs, visit www.alert360dealer.com

