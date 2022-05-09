Meritor Announces Production Milestones for its 14Xe™ Electric Powertrain

TROY, Mich., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) today announced production milestones for its 14Xe™ ePowertrain.

Nearly 300 electric powertrains have now been produced and assembled in Meritor's Asheville and Forest City, North Carolina facilities and approximately 350,000 miles have been logged on commercial vehicles equipped with the company's 14Xe single or tandem electric powertrain.

"Meritor's 14Xe ePowertrain is adaptable to customer application requirements and delivers cutting edge, zero emissions transportation. We're proud of the milestones we're achieving to offer this best-in-class, premium solution to the market as the electric evolution accelerates," said Tim Bowes, senior vice president and president, Electrification, Industrial and North American Aftermarket at Meritor.

The innovative design of Meritor's 14Xe ePowertrain provides efficiency, performance, weight savings and enhanced space utilization when compared to remote mount systems. It is derived from Meritor's proven 14X axle housing and maintains existing axle mounting locations and hardware for ease of OEM integration. Engineered for flexibility it allows selection of key components, including electric motors, transmission, gearing, brakes, wheel ends and housings to adopt to customer specifications. It can be adapted to fit various powertrain needs based on vehicle application and duty cycle spanning Class 6-8 commercial vehicles.

Meritor will showcase the 14Xe electric powertrain in booth No. 2135 at Advanced Clean Transportation Expo May 9-12 in Long Beach, California.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Mich., United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

