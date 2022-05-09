EEOC Commissioner and Other Government Officials to Take Center Stage at Payroll Industry Conference

LAS VEGAS, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EEOC Commissioner Keith Sonderling and other top government officials will speak at the American Payroll Association and Global Payroll Management Institute's 40th Annual Payroll Congress in Las Vegas, Nevada. The educational conference will be held May 10 – 13 at the MGM Grand Hotel and will feature federal agency officials and subject matter experts discussing legislative and regulatory issues impacting the payroll industry.

"It's been so long since payroll professionals have had the opportunity to come together in person to learn about the latest developments in payroll," said Dan Maddux, executive director of the APA. "Payroll Congress helps the professionals responsible for accurately paying employees by providing a space for peer networking, educational workshops, and the industry's largest payroll expo."

Sonderling will provide an overview of the promise and perils of using artificial intelligence to make employment decisions. Representatives from the IRS, Office of Child Support Enforcement, Social Security Administration, U.S. Department of Labor, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services will take the stage on Wednesday, May 11 for a two-part workshop on Federal Payroll Issues. In addition to government speakers, three Keynotes will be delivered by poetic voice Sekou Andrews, futurist Mike Walsh, and Hall of Fame Speaker Marilyn Sherman.

APA's 40h Annual Payroll Congress will feature more than 80 specialized workshops, 2022's largest payroll and accounts payable expo, and networking opportunities for the more than 1,800 professionals in attendance. Go to www.apacongress.com to learn more.

The American Payroll Association (APA) is the nation's leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit APA online at www.americanpayroll.org.

The Global Payroll Management Institute is a leading international community of payroll leaders, managers, practitioners, researchers, and technology experts. Visit GPMI online at www.gpminstitute.com.

