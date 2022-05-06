Educational First Steps Impacts Over 1,750 North Texas Educators Through Its Annual Early Childhood Conference

DALLAS, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This past month, from April 25th to April 29th, local Dallas nonprofit, Educational First Steps (EFS) hosted its annual Early Childhood Conference themed: Changing Times, New Beginnings. Sessions featured topics ranging from Multicultural Diversity in ECE to Five Marketing Strategies to Set You Apart from the Competition, culminating in a keynote presentation from CEO and Creative Director of Role Model Professional Development, Shawn Brown. The conference was offered at no cost to the over 1,750 teachers, directors, and home-based providers from EFS' network of 150 childcare centers and providers throughout North Texas.

Reflecting on the success of the week, EFS President & CEO, Vickie Allen, shared, "The conference was a culmination of learning, reconnecting, and envisioning what's possible in the early childhood education sector. We are appreciative of those who attended, grateful to those who sponsored, and honored by those who presented. Most importantly, we are thankful to the center directors and teachers for their participation and hope that this strengthened their learning and development journey. They have been and will continue to be our focus, and we hope that they walked away from this experience with a sense of encouragement and inspiration."

The early childhood education (ECE) industry has endured immense challenges over the past two years. Providers have experienced shortages in staffing, changes in mental health awareness, classroom environment, family dynamics, and state and government guidelines. In short, they have been forced to do more with less.

This is where Educational First Steps has stepped in. EFS creates and supports high-quality early learning environments that ignite the minds of children from birth to age five. With excellence at their core, they strive to achieve their mission by partnering with local childcare facilities and supporting small business owners as they work to earn national accreditation – the gold standard for early childhood education.

ABOUT EDUCATIONAL FIRST STEPS

Based in North Texas, Educational First Steps is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to create and support high-quality early learning environments that ignite the minds of children from birth to age five. EFS delivers professional development, training, classroom resources, and business support to educators to help existing childcare centers achieve and maintain national accreditation. By investing in early childhood education, Educational First Steps helps close achievement gaps for early learners, break cycles of generational poverty for families, and create a brighter and more socially equitable tomorrow.

