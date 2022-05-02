Nauto Makes Vehicle AI-Safety Technology Broadly Available Through Channel Partner Program

Company introduces new subscription offering for channel and small to mid-sized fleets looking to optimize their driver and road safety needs

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nauto® , a leading provider of AI-based vehicle safety technology for commercial fleets and the automotive sector, today announced the addition of new partners to its channel program and a new Nauto Essentials Subscription that enables fleets of all sizes to accelerate their adoption of Nauto's predictive-AI vehicle safety technology. With the addition of Brandmotion and Advantage Asset Tracking, Nauto now has 15 channel partners across established fleet management companies like Donlen, leasing companies such as Orix, and resellers through the partnership with Geotab Marketplace, and more.

(PRNewsfoto/Nauto) (PRNewswire)

"Today's driver has never had more distractions at their fingertips. Now, more than ever, it's imperative to improve driver and roadway safety by getting predictive collision warning technology into as many fleets as possible," said Jay Rampuria, Chief Revenue Officer, Nauto. "Partnering with Nauto means teaming up with the market leader in AI-predictive safety. Strong partnerships mean more growth and greater success. We're thrilled to be expanding our offerings and creating value for partners with the Nauto Essentials subscription level."

According to Berg Insight , the installed base of video telematics systems in North America and Europe will exceed 8 million units by 2026. Through Nauto's channel program, partners can now resell Nauto's predictive-AI vehicle safety tech to existing and new customers and, in just months, significantly reduce distracted driving events and collisions up to 80 percent. For fleets with limited resources, the Nauto Essentials Subscription provides essential in-vehicle alerts and fleet safety reporting that are designed to automatically encourage safer driving without manager involvement and help prevent collisions while respecting driver privacy.

"We are excited to be working with Nauto and to offer their leading AI safety technology to our customers," said Andrew Kopecki, President, Advantage Asset Tracking. "The new Essentials Subscription allows us to get both old and new fleets up and running quickly with predictive-AI technology that can have near immediate impact on risk reduction."

"Vehicle safety technology continues to evolve helping to keep drivers alert while they are behind the wheel. With its superior and highly precise AI, Nauto can help change driver behavior with the in-vehicle alerts and can avoid potential collisions. It's an incredible game changer with respect to road safety and fleet performance ROI," said Randy Read, Co-Founder, EnVue Telematics.

Nauto's advanced AI technology tracks and analyzes risk in real-time, and when it detects risks provides preventative warnings that may give drivers extra time to respond. Nauto's tech is trained on more than 1.3 billion AI-processed driving miles to make alerts more accurate, helping to eliminate issues around alert fatigue from false alerts. Nauto's in-vehicle alerts and AI-informed driver coaching now address over 90 percent of weighted collision risk factors as identified by the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute.

"With skyrocketing distractions on today's roadways, we're seeing high demand from customers for a safety solution that is easy to integrate into existing fleet vehicles," said Jeff Varick, CEO, Brandmotion. "The demonstrated effectiveness of Nauto's predictive-AI tech and the added safety it provides to fleet drivers makes it an ideal solution."

To learn more about Nauto and become a channel partner, please visit: https://www.nauto.com/partners

About Nauto

Nauto is a leading provider of innovative advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) technology that improves the safety of commercial fleets today and the various levels of autonomous vehicles of tomorrow. Nauto's solutions combine predictive-AI technology, data science, and more than 1.3 billion AI-processed driving miles to help predict and prevent collisions before they occur. This unique approach can improve driver performance and help reduce collision loss, providing rapid ROI while mitigating risk factors of greatest impact. Trusted by nearly 800 fleets worldwide, Nauto helps customers reduce up to 80% of collisions with predictive driver alerts.

