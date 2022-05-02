Leaf Home™ Grows with Eight New U.S. Offices Across Company Portfolio

HUDSON, Ohio, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home solutions, added eight new offices within the United States in April through its gutter protection, safety, and water brands.

Leaf Home added eight new offices across its gutter protection, water, and safety brands last month. (PRNewswire)

Serving customers across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home delivers innovative, quality products for those looking to make upgrades inside and outside the home. With over 150 locations, the company's experienced, local specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through various solutions, including gutter protection, water purification, bathroom safety upgrades, stairlifts, cabinet refacing, window and door replacement, and more.

"We're so proud of our continued market growth and strategic expansion across North America," said Jeff Housenbold, President and CEO of Leaf Home. "Our team is here to do the work for busy homeowners, and they can expect quality products, dependable service, and fast installation with the backing of a trusted national company."

Leaf Home Water Solutions Serves Five New States

Leaf Home Water Solutions™ continues its rapid growth by adding five new locations in April: Charlotte, North Carolina; Chicago, Illinois; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Minneapolis, Minnesota; and St. Louis, Missouri. The brand now provides homeowners with cleaner, safer water in 10 states with these offices.

Leaf Home Water Solutions pairs homeowners with the ideal whole-home water filtration system for their needs by testing tap water with free innovative digital water tests. The product line tackles city and well water's unique demands with a team of industry experts and an intense dedication to customer service.

LeafFilter Gutter Protection Adds Two Offices

As the leading provider of gutter protection in the industry, LeafFilter® Gutter Protection added two new offices last month in Evansville, Indiana, and Medford, Oregon, bringing its total count to 134 locations. The company is looking forward to offering the best protection on the market from the damage clogged gutters can cause, ensuring customer homes are safely protected.

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has empowered homeowners to eliminate gutter cleaning hassle with its award-winning and patented technology, scientifically designed to keep everything out of the gutters except water.

Leaf Home Safety Solutions Grows in Texas

Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, which enables homeowners to access every room and level of their homes with ease and confidence, has grown its presence in Texas with a new location in Houston. This marks the brand's 19th office in the nation and second in the state, following its Dallas location, which opened in March.

Leaf Home Safety Solutions' life-enhancing products are designed to improve life quality without the need for a stressful, full-scale renovation. Custom installations and packages allow representatives to work with each customer's existing space, allowing projects to be completed in a matter of days instead of weeks or months.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded, innovative home solutions in North America. The company is on a mission to enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families by delivering seamless, transformative home solutions including gutter protection, home safety, water purification, and other home enhancement products. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, and locations across the U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home has become a trusted partner to over 1.1 million homeowners. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

Contact: media@leafhome.com.

