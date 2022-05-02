Graphic Packaging Holding Company Announces Appearances at Investor Conferences in May

ATLANTA, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies, announced today that executive management team members are scheduled to present at upcoming conferences during May 2022.

2022 Wells Fargo Industrial Conference

Stephen R. Scherger, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present Wednesday, May 4th at 1:20pm ET.

Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference

Michael P. Doss, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present on Thursday, May 12th at 1:50pm ET.

Fireside chats held with management at both conferences will be available live and in replay via webcast, and can be accessed from the Investors section of the Graphic Packaging website at www.graphicpkg.com.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, is committed to providing consumer packaging that makes a world of difference. The Company is a leading provider of sustainable paper-based packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. The Company operates on a global basis, is one of the largest producers of folding cartons and paper-based foodservice products in the United States, and holds leading market positions in coated recycled paperboard, coated unbleached kraft paperboard and solid bleached sulfate paperboard. The Company's customers include many of the world's most widely-recognized companies and brands. Additional information about Graphic Packaging, its business and its products is available on the Company's web site at www.graphicpkg.com.

