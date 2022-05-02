CULTIVATION WAREHOUSE EXPANDS CEA CONSTRUCTION SERVICES

New Offerings Aimed at Reducing Construction Costs and Timelines

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. , May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cultivation Warehouse (CW), a premier provider of agritechnology systems and solutions, has expanded their professional service offerings to include complete architectural and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) engineering services including design, schematics, equipment specification, procurement, installation and maintenance.

Letterhead (PRNewsfoto/Cultivation Warehouse) (PRNewswire)

Cultivation Warehouse expands CEA Services. New offerings reduce design and construction costs and timelines

CW clients can now take advantage of the most comprehensive array of services available in the industry from initial planning and feasibility studies through complete design, procurement, build out, equipment installation and fine tuning.

For over 20 years CW principals Eric Shedlarski and Eric Paulin have built a solid reputation for recommending and providing the most appropriate equipment solutions for cannabis cultivation operations of all sizes and types. In addition to guaranteed best prices on every type of equipment from most major manufacturers, CW can now significantly shorten the timeline on every project by providing integrated architectural and MEP engineering services, drawings, layouts, schematics, delivery schedules and the like.

According to Paulin "We have traditionally worked with our client's assigned project managers, architects, engineers, trades, and installers providing whatever advice and technical assistance required to optimize operations and we will continue to collaborate in that manner, however our expanded capabilities now allow us to offer complete end to end services that can save a client a significant amount of time and money.

"We've seen thousands of projects all over the country and we know what works and what doesn't. Controlling an environment to optimize production involves a lot of factors: HVAC, benching, irrigation, fertigation, lighting, controls, workflow, etcetera. The successful integration of all of those components is a requirement in order to create the opportunity for a profitable operation. Our goal on every project we undertake is to ensure our client's success. "We are now organized to provide our clients full service."

CW is currently engaged in over 50 projects in 20 states including half a dozen who are taking advantage of the firm's Social Equity program that provides no cost services and other benefits to qualified operations that meet certain state and local criteria for special benefits. In October 2021, CW pledged a million dollars to support minority and other firms adversely disadvantaged by the "war on drugs".

About Cultivation Warehouse:

Cultivation Warehouse is a CEA design and equipment solutions firm specializing in commercial cannabis cultivation and other vertical farming applications. Eric Paulin and Eric "Shed" Shedlarski have been involved in some of the most successful regulated cannabis cultivation projects in North America and beyond; building out and optimizing 10's of millions of square feet of grows.

Their commitment to ensuring each client's success has earned them a steady stream of repeat business and allowed them to assemble a team of dedicated project managers who share that commitment.

Media Contact:

Jim Coffis, 1-831-345-9643, jcoffis@cultivationwarehouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cultivation Warehouse