Merchants Bancorp Reports First Quarter 2022 Results

- First quarter 2022 net income of $50.1 million decreased 19% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021
- First quarter 2022 diluted earnings per common share of $1.02 decreased 24% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased 11% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021
- Total assets of $9.7 billion decreased 1%, compared to March 31, 2021, and decreased 14% compared to December 31, 2021
- Return on average assets was 1.92% in the first quarter of 2022 compared to $2.49% in the first quarter of 2021 and 2.02% in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Tangible book value per common share of $18.70 increased 27% compared to $14.72 in the first quarter of 2021 and increased 4% compared to $17.96 in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Credit quality remained strong, as nonperforming loans represented 0.08% of loans receivable compared to 0.08% at March 31, 2021 and 0.01% at December 31, 2021
- Quarterly dividends were increased by 17%, to $.07 per common share
- The Company was recognized as the 2021 best-performing bank in the U.S. among public U.S. banks with more than $10 billion in assets, according to the 2021 S&P Global Market Intelligence Ranking
CARMEL, Ind., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Merchants Bancorp (the "Company" or "Merchants") (Nasdaq: MBIN), parent company of Merchants Bank of Indiana, today reported first quarter 2022 net income of $50.1 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.02. This compared to $62.0 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.35 in the first quarter of 2021, and compared to $55.2 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.14 in the fourth quarter of 2021.
"We were honored in March to be named as the 2021 best-performing large public bank in the country by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Our focus on profitability and safety and soundness has continued into 2022 despite the headwinds of industry volume declines in single-family loans as market interest rates have increased. With a tangible book value of $18.70 per share, an industry-leading return on average assets of 1.92% and an efficiency ratio of just 30.9% in the quarter, we are off to a great start this year," said Michael F. Petrie, Chairman and CEO of Merchants.
Michael J. Dunlap, President and Chief Operating Officer of Merchants, added, "Our strong results will continue to be driven by the exceptional team we have assembled across the country as we expand our relationship-based product offerings to a larger geographic footprint, while maintaining our hallmarks of efficiency and credit quality. Our diverse business model positions us to enhance revenue streams well into the future."
Net income for the first quarter 2022 decreased by $11.9 million, or 19%, compared to the first quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $9.4 million, or 21%, decrease in noninterest income that reflected a 37% decrease in gain on sale of loans. Also contributing to the lower net income was a $6.2 million, or 9%, decrease in net interest income that reflected a 4% decrease in interest income that reflected lower loan balances.
Net income for the first quarter 2022 decreased by $5.1 million, or 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, primarily driven by a $5.7 million, or 14%, decrease in noninterest income that reflected a 37% decrease in gain on sale of loans. Also contributing to the lower net income was a $7.0 million, or 10%, decrease in net interest income that reflected a 8% decrease in interest income. Partially offsetting these items was a $6.6 million, or 18%, decrease in noninterest expenses from a 16% decrease in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions.
Total Assets
Total assets of $9.7 billion at March 31, 2022 decreased 1%, compared to March 31, 2021, and decreased $1.6 billion, or 14%, compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in cash and loans held for sale.
Return on average assets was 1.92% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 2.49% for the first quarter of 2021 and 2.02% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses on loans of $32.1 million at March 31, 2022 increased $3.0 million compared to March 31, 2021 and increased $0.8 million compared to December 31, 2021. The increases compared to December 31, 2021 were primarily in the multi-family and healthcare loan portfolios. The Company implemented its current expected credit losses ("CECL") model during the quarter, in accordance with the new accounting standard. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had only one loan remaining in a COVID-19 payment deferral arrangement, with an unpaid balance of $36.8 million.
Non-performing loans were $4.7 million, or 0.08%, of loans receivable at March 31, 2022, compared to $4.7 million, or 0.08% of loans receivable at March 31, 2021, and compared to $0.8 million, or 0.01%, of loans receivable at December 31, 2021.
Total Deposits
Total deposits of $7.5 billion at March 31, 2022 decreased $587.4 million, or 7%, compared to March 31, 2021, and decreased $1.5 billion, or 17%, compared to December 31, 2021. The decrease compared to December 31, 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in brokered demand and certificates of deposits.
Total brokered deposits of $379.9 million at March 31, 2022 decreased $478.2 million, or 56%, from March 31, 2021 and decreased $1.8 billion, or 82%, from December 31, 2021. Brokered deposits represented 5% of total deposits at March 31, 2022 compared to 11% of total deposits at March 31, 2021 and 24% of total deposits at December 31, 2021.
Liquidity
Cash balances of $411.5 million at March 31, 2022 increased by $142.1 million compared to March 31, 2021 and decreased by $621.1 million compared to December 31, 2021. The Company also continues to have significant borrowing capacity, with unused lines of credit totaling $2.2 billion at March 31, 2022 compared to $3.7 billion at March 31, 2021 and $2.4 billion at December 31, 2021. This liquidity enhances the ability to effectively manage interest expense and asset levels in the future.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income of $65.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 decreased $6.2 million, or 9%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased $7.0 million, or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
The 9% decrease in net interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 reflected a 4% decrease in interest income from lower average loan balances. The interest rate spread of 2.55% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 38 basis points compared to 2.93% in the first quarter of 2021. The net interest margin of 2.62% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 37 basis points compared to 2.99% for the first quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest margin compared to the first quarter of 2021 reflected lower average loan balances at lower average yields, higher average cash balances, and higher average deposit balances at higher yields.
The 10% decrease in net interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected lower average loan balances that offset higher loan yields. The interest rate spread of 2.55% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 7 basis points compared to 2.62% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin of 2.62% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 8 basis points compared to 2.70% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Interest Income
Interest income of $76.0 million in the first quarter of 2022 decreased $3.5 million, or 4%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased $6.6 million, or 8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
The 4% decrease in interest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a decrease in average loan balances and slightly lower average yields. The lower interest income reflected a $329.4 million, or 4%, decrease in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, as warehouse volumes declined. Average loans were $8.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $8.4 billion for the first quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.64% for the first quarter of 2022 decreased 2 basis points compared to 3.66% for the first quarter of 2021.
The 8% decrease in interest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 reflected a $1.0 billion, or 11%, decrease in the average balance of loans, including loans held for sale, as warehouse volumes declined. Average loans were $8.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022 compared to $9.1 billion for the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield on loans and loans held for sale of 3.64% for the first quarter of 2022 increased 27 basis points compared to 3.37% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Interest Expense
Total interest expense increased $2.7 million, or 36%, to $10.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021 and increased $0.4 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. Interest expense on deposits of $8.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 increased $2.7 million, or 44%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and increased $0.3 million, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
The 36% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to increases in average balances of money market accounts and certificates of deposits, which was partially offset by lower average rates for certificates of deposit. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022 increased $557.3 million, or 7%, compared to the first quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.44% for the first quarter of 2022, which was a 11 basis point increase compared to 0.33% in the first quarter of 2021.
The 5% increase in interest expense on deposits compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to higher average balances of money market accounts. The average balance of interest-bearing deposits of $8.0 billion for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $260.9 million, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The average yield of interest-bearing deposits was 0.44% for the first quarter of 2022, which was a 3 basis point increase compared to 0.41% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income of $34.6 million for the first quarter of 2022 decreased $9.3 million, or 21%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased $5.7 million, or 14%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
The 21% decrease in noninterest income compared to the first quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $10.7 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, partially offset by an increase in loan servicing fees of $1.8 million. Included in loan servicing fees for the first quarter of 2022 was a $7.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $6.9 million positive fair market value adjustment for the first quarter of 2021.
The 14% decrease in noninterest income compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $10.5 million decrease in gain on sale of loans, as well as a $4.7 million decrease in low-income housing tax credit syndication fees, partially offset by an increase in loan servicing fees of $8.3 million. Included in loan servicing fees for the first quarter of 2022 was a $7.6 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $1.9 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2021.
At March 31, 2022, servicing rights were valued at $121.0 million, an increase of 10% compared to December 31, 2021 and an increase of 26% compared to March 31, 2021. These increases were driven by higher loan balances of serviced assets and higher interest rates that impacted fair market value adjustments in the first quarter of 2022. The value of servicing rights generally increases in rising interest rate environments and declines in falling interest rate environments due to expected prepayments.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense of $31.0 million for the first quarter of 2022 increased $0.9 million, or 3%, compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased $6.6 million, or 18%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.
The 3% increase in noninterest expense compared to the first quarter of 2021 was due primarily to increases in professional fees, technology expenses and other expenses, offset by a decrease in loan expenses. The efficiency ratio of 30.9% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 26.0% for the first quarter of 2021.
The 18% decrease in noninterest expense compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $4.1 million, or 16%, decrease in salaries and employee benefits, including commissions. The efficiency ratio of 30.9% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 33.3% for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Segments
Banking
For the first quarter of 2022, net income of $28.8 million for Banking increased 25% from the first quarter of 2021, reflecting higher net interest income that was partially offset by lower noninterest income from gains on sale of loans. Included in noninterest income for the first quarter of 2022 was a $4.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $4.7 million positive fair market value adjustment for the first quarter of 2021.
Net income for this segment increased 27% from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher net interest income and loan servicing fees, partially offset by higher noninterest expenses from higher salaries and employee benefits. Included in loan servicing fees for the first quarter of 2022 was a $4.3 million positive fair market value adjustment to servicing rights, which compared to a $0.9 million positive fair market value adjustment for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
For the first quarter of 2022, net income of $11.5 million for Multi-family Mortgage Banking decreased 4% compared with the first quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that was partially offset by higher loan servicing fees and other income. The increase in loan servicing fees reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $3.3 million on servicing rights in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $2.1 million in the first quarter of 2021.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, net income for this segment decreased 19%, reflecting lower noninterest income from gain on sale of loans that was partially offset by higher loan servicing fees. The increase in loan servicing fees reflected a positive fair market value adjustment of $3.3 million on servicing rights in the first quarter of 2022 compared to a positive fair market value adjustment of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Mortgage Warehousing
For the first quarter of 2022, net income of $13.2 million for Mortgage Warehousing decreased 55% compared to the first quarter of 2021 and decreased 38% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021. The decreases compared to the prior periods reflected lower net interest income and mortgage warehouse fees as industry volumes declined.
About Merchants Bancorp
Ranked as a top performing U.S. public bank by S&P Global Market Intelligence, Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in Carmel, Indiana operating multiple lines of business, including Federal Housing Administration ("FHA") multi-family housing and healthcare facility financing and servicing; mortgage warehouse financing; retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking; agricultural lending; and traditional community banking. Merchants Bancorp, with $9.7 billion in assets and $7.5 billion in deposits as of March 31, 2022, conducts its business primarily through its direct and indirect subsidiaries, Merchants Bank of Indiana, Merchants Capital Corp., Farmers-Merchants Bank of Illinois, Merchants Capital Servicing, LLC, and Merchants Mortgage, a division of Merchants Bank of Indiana. For more information and financial data, please visit Merchants' Investor Relations page at investors.merchantsbancorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements which reflect management's current views with respect to, among other things, future events and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control, such as the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, management cautions that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the severity, magnitude, duration and businesses' and governments' responses thereto, on the Company's operations and personnel, and on activity and demand across its businesses, and other factors identified in "Risk Factors" or "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
March 31
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 9,853
$ 14,030
$ 14,352
$ 13,745
$ 12,003
Interest-earning demand accounts
401,668
1,018,584
788,224
388,304
257,436
Cash and cash equivalents
411,521
1,032,614
802,576
402,049
269,439
Securities purchased under agreements to resell
4,798
5,888
5,923
6,507
6,544
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
324,280
569,239
634,027
461,914
432,063
Available for sale securities
314,266
310,629
301,119
315,260
241,691
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock
28,804
29,588
70,767
70,767
70,656
Loans held for sale (includes $14,567, $48,583, $26,296,
2,289,094
3,303,199
3,453,279
2,955,390
2,749,662
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses on loans of
5,976,960
5,751,319
5,431,227
5,444,227
5,710,291
Premises and equipment, net
34,559
31,212
31,423
31,384
31,261
Servicing rights
121,036
110,348
105,473
98,331
96,215
Interest receivable
23,499
24,103
21,894
22,068
22,111
Goodwill
15,845
15,845
15,845
15,845
15,845
Intangible assets, net
1,574
1,707
1,843
1,990
2,136
Other assets and receivables
104,356
92,947
76,637
55,800
57,346
Total assets
$ 9,650,592
$ 11,278,638
$ 10,952,033
$ 9,881,532
$ 9,705,260
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Liabilities
Deposits
Noninterest-bearing
$ 461,193
$ 641,442
$ 824,118
$ 814,567
$ 818,621
Interest-bearing
7,014,628
8,341,171
8,123,201
7,225,011
7,244,560
Total deposits
7,475,821
8,982,613
8,947,319
8,039,578
8,063,181
Borrowings
879,929
1,033,954
809,136
701,373
545,160
Deferred and current tax liabilities, net
30,695
19,170
21,681
18,819
41,610
Other liabilities
75,644
87,492
64,019
62,698
44,054
Total liabilities
8,462,089
10,123,229
9,842,155
8,822,468
8,694,005
Commitments and Contingencies
Shareholders' Equity
Common stock, without par value
Authorized - 50,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 43,267,776 shares, 43,180,079
137,882
137,565
137,200
136,836
136,474
Preferred stock, without par value - 5,000,000 total shares
8% Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 50,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 0 shares, 0 shares, 0 shares, 0 shares
—
—
—
—
41,581
7% Series A Preferred stock - $25 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 3,500,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 2,081,800 shares
50,221
50,221
50,221
50,221
50,221
6% Series B Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 125,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 125,000 shares (equivalent to
120,844
120,844
120,844
120,844
120,844
6% Series C Preferred stock - $1,000 per share liquidation preference
Authorized - 250,000 shares
Issued and outstanding - 196,181 shares, 196,181 shares, 196,181
191,084
191,084
191,084
191,084
144,925
Retained earnings
694,776
657,149
610,267
560,083
516,961
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(6,304)
(1,454)
262
(4)
249
Total shareholders' equity
1,188,503
1,155,409
1,109,878
1,059,064
1,011,255
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 9,650,592
$ 11,278,638
$ 10,952,033
$ 9,881,532
$ 9,705,260
Consolidated Statement of Income
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Interest Income
Loans
$
72,196
$
77,113
$
75,517
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
2,245
4,018
3,136
Investment securities:
Available for sale - taxable
701
1,007
354
Available for sale - tax exempt
—
9
11
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
269
177
384
Other
601
261
147
Total interest income
76,012
82,585
79,549
Interest Expense
Deposits
8,813
8,492
6,100
Borrowed funds
1,474
1,350
1,486
Total interest expense
10,287
9,842
7,586
Net Interest Income
65,725
72,743
71,963
Provision for credit losses
2,451
2,585
1,663
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
63,274
70,158
70,300
Noninterest Income
Gain on sale of loans
17,965
28,430
28,620
Loan servicing fees, net
9,731
1,382
7,951
Mortgage warehouse fees
1,858
2,469
4,116
Gains on sale of investments available for sale (1)
—
191
—
Low-income housing tax credit syndication fees
519
5,230
55
Other income
4,524
2,569
3,194
Total noninterest income
34,597
40,271
43,936
Noninterest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits
21,293
25,387
21,274
Loan expenses
1,211
1,479
2,523
Occupancy and equipment
1,814
2,069
1,627
Professional fees
1,303
3,325
422
Deposit insurance expense
759
705
671
Technology expense
1,236
1,123
937
Other expense
3,417
3,558
2,630
Total noninterest expense
31,033
37,646
30,084
Income Before Income Taxes
66,838
72,783
84,152
Provision for income taxes (2)
16,696
17,582
22,169
Net Income
$
50,142
$
55,201
$
61,983
Dividends on preferred stock
(5,728)
(5,728)
(3,757)
Net Income Allocated to Common Shareholders
$
44,414
$
49,473
$
58,226
Basic Earnings Per Share
$
1.03
$
1.15
$
1.35
Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
1.02
$
1.14
$
1.35
Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
Basic
43,190,066
43,179,377
43,158,138
Diluted
43,360,034
43,399,064
43,275,621
(1) Includes $0, $191, $0, respectively, related to accumulated other comprehensive earnings reclassifications.
(2) Includes $0, $(46), $0, respectively, related to income tax (expense)/benefit for reclassification items.
Key Operating Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Noninterest expense
$ 31,033
$ 37,646
$ 30,084
Net interest income (before provision for credit losses)
65,725
72,743
71,963
Noninterest income
34,597
40,271
43,936
Total income
$ 100,322
$ 113,014
$ 115,899
Efficiency ratio
30.93%
33.31%
25.96%
Average assets
$ 10,436,448
$ 10,945,026
$ 9,952,911
Net income
$ 50,142
$ 55,201
$ 61,983
Return on average assets before annualizing
0.48%
0.50%
0.62%
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average assets
1.92%
2.02%
2.49%
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (1)
22.37%
26.04%
38.32%
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$ 18.70
$ 17.96
$ 14.72
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets (1)
8.40%
6.89%
6.56%
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure - see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures"
(1) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors that is supplementary to the company's
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Net income
$ 50,142
$ 55,201
$ 61,983
Less: preferred stock dividends
(5,728)
(5,728)
(3,757)
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 44,414
$ 49,473
$ 58,226
Average shareholders' equity
$ 1,173,837
$ 1,139,714
$ 852,900
Less: average goodwill & intangibles
(17,495)
(17,626)
(18,057)
Less: average preferred stock
(362,149)
(362,149)
(227,115)
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 794,193
$ 759,939
$ 607,728
Annualization factor
4.00
4.00
4.00
Return on average tangible common shareholders' equity
22.37%
26.04%
38.32%
Total equity
$ 1,188,503
$ 1,155,409
$ 1,011,255
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(17,419)
(17,552)
(17,981)
Less: preferred stock
(362,149)
(362,149)
(357,571)
Tangible common shareholders' equity
$ 808,935
$ 775,708
$ 635,703
Assets
$ 9,650,592
$ 11,278,638
$ 9,705,260
Less: goodwill and intangibles
(17,419)
(17,552)
(17,981)
Tangible assets
$ 9,633,173
$ 11,261,086
$ 9,687,279
Ending common shares
43,267,776
43,180,079
43,173,209
Tangible book value per common share
$ 18.70
$ 17.96
$ 14.72
Tangible common shareholders' equity/tangible assets
8.40%
6.89%
6.56%
Merchants Bancorp
Average Balance Analysis
($ in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Interest-bearing deposits, and other
$ 1,460,486
$ 870
0.24%
$ 698,263
$ 438
0.25%
$ 610,884
$ 531
0.35%
Securities available for sale - taxable
305,600
701
0.93%
308,581
1,007
1.29%
267,428
354
0.54%
Securities available for sale - tax exempt
—
—
1,204
9
2.97%
1,366
11
3.27%
Mortgage loans in process of securitization
349,027
2,245
2.61%
621,946
4,018
2.56%
500,234
3,136
2.54%
Loans and loans held for sale
8,049,877
72,196
3.64%
9,064,880
77,113
3.37%
8,379,227
75,517
3.66%
Total interest-earning assets
10,164,990
76,012
3.03%
10,694,874
82,585
3.06%
9,759,139
79,549
3.31%
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(31,023)
(29,801)
(28,308)
Noninterest-earning assets
302,481
279,953
222,080
Total assets
$ 10,436,448
$ 10,945,026
$ 9,952,911
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing checking
4,015,709
2,204
0.22%
4,325,991
2,094
0.19%
4,806,665
1,210
0.10%
Savings deposits
230,702
33
0.06%
223,912
35
0.06%
192,196
37
0.08%
Money market
2,710,961
5,252
0.79%
2,528,453
5,018
0.79%
2,065,218
3,738
0.73%
Certificates of deposit
1,080,438
1,324
0.50%
1,220,392
1,345
0.44%
416,426
1,115
1.09%
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,037,810
8,813
0.44%
8,298,748
8,492
0.41%
7,480,505
6,100
0.33%
Borrowings
589,597
1,474
1.01%
620,173
1,350
0.86%
810,856
1,486
0.74%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,627,407
10,287
0.48%
8,918,921
9,842
0.44%
8,291,361
7,586
0.37%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
518,140
795,704
740,807
Noninterest-bearing liabilities
117,064
90,687
67,843
Total liabilities
9,262,611
9,805,312
9,100,011
Shareholders' equity
1,173,837
1,139,714
852,900
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 10,436,448
$ 10,945,026
$ 9,952,911
Net interest income
$ 65,725
$ 72,743
$ 71,963
Net interest spread
2.55%
2.62%
2.93%
Net interest-earning assets
$ 1,537,583
$ 1,775,953
$ 1,467,778
Net interest margin
2.62%
2.70%
2.99%
Average interest-earning assets to average
117.82%
119.91%
117.70%
Supplemental Results
(Unaudited)
($ in thousands)
Net Income
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 11,492
$ 14,124
$ 11,961
Mortgage Warehousing
13,159
21,311
29,183
Banking
28,764
22,629
23,025
Other
(3,273)
(2,863)
(2,186)
Total
$ 50,142
$ 55,201
$ 61,983
Total Assets
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Segment
Multi-family Mortgage Banking
$ 293,286
$ 296,129
$ 219,954
Mortgage Warehousing
2,863,907
3,977,537
4,383,759
Banking
6,409,943
6,929,565
5,010,799
Other
83,456
75,407
90,748
Total
$ 9,650,592
$ 11,278,638
$ 9,705,260
Gain on Sale of Loans
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Loan Type
Multi-family
$ 14,953
$ 24,797
$ 22,836
Single-family
457
1,086
4,213
Small Business Association (SBA)
2,555
2,547
1,571
Total
$ 17,965
$ 28,430
$ 28,620
Loans Receivable and Loans Held for Sale
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2022
2021
2021
Mortgage warehouse lines of credit
$ 752,447
$ 781,437
$ 1,334,548
Residential real estate
858,325
843,101
731,334
Multi-family financing
2,876,005
2,702,042
2,514,176
Healthcare financing
850,751
826,157
692,457
Commercial and commercial real estate
567,971
520,199
357,682
Agricultural production and real estate
90,688
97,060
96,108
Consumer and margin loans
12,875
12,667
13,077
6,009,062
5,782,663
5,739,382
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans
32,102
31,344
29,091
Loans receivable
$ 5,976,960
$ 5,751,319
$ 5,710,291
Loans held for sale
2,289,094
3,303,199
2,749,662
Total loans, net of allowance
$ 8,266,054
$ 9,054,518
$ 8,459,953
SOURCE Merchants Bancorp