Lunit to Present 11 Abstracts at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

7 poster presentations and 4 online publications, including research on AI biomarkers, have been accepted by ASCO

Findings demonstrate the practical effectiveness of Lunit's AI solution in the pathological assessment of cancer

SEOUL, South Korea, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit today announced the presentation of 11 abstracts featuring its AI-biomarker platform at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting from June 3 to 7.

Since 2019, the company has presented groundbreaking findings based on its AI-powered tissue analysis platform, 'Lunit SCOPE.' This year's ASCO Meeting will showcase the largest number of studies by Lunit, including seven poster presentations and four online publications.

One of Lunit's presentations will focus on the use of AI technology to define tumor immune phenotypes. Findings from the study validate the effectiveness of Lunit SCOPE IO—Lunit's AI biomarker—in predicting clinical outcomes of immunotherapy across more than 16 different cancer types.

Lunit's other major study assesses the practical efficacy of Lunit SCOPE PD-L1, an AI-powered PD-L1 tumor proportion score (TPS) analyzer, which recently has received a CE mark.

In addition, Lunit will also present clinical findings that demonstrate the accuracy of its AI imaging solution in detecting high-risk breast cancer patients.

The company's four abstracts due to be published online include a joint study to evaluate the performance of 'Lunit SCOPE HER2' in reducing interobserver variation among pathologists, as well as an examination of the landscape of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) in neuroendocrine tumors, a rare form of cancer, by using Lunit SCOPE IO.

"Through several studies, Lunit has demonstrated the credibility of Lunit SCOPE IO as a practical biomarker to predict cancer patients' response to immunotherapy," said Chan-Young Ock, Chief Medical Officer at Lunit. "This study validates the efficacy of our AI biomarker as we continue to expand the range of our research across all cancer types originating from the epithelium."

