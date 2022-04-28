Fuwei Films Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: FFHL) ("Fuwei Films" or the "Company"), a manufacturer and distributor of high-quality BOPET plastic films in China, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
4Q 2021 Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB92.6 million or US$14.5 million
- Sales of specialty films were RMB71.1 million or US$11.2 million, up 14.1% year-over-year
- Gross margin was 30.8%, down from 42.2% a year ago
- Net income attributable to the Company was RMB11.4 million or US$1.8 million
- Basic and diluted earnings per share was RMB3.48 or US$0.55
Full Year 2021 Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB396.8 million or US$62.3 million
- Sales of specialty films were RMB277.3 million or US$43.5 million, up 35.5% year-over-year
- Net income attributable to the Company was RMB89.2 million or US$14.0 million, up from a net income of RMB19.6 million in 2020
- Basic and diluted earnings per share was RMB27.32 or US$4.29, up from a profit per share of RMB6.00 a year ago
- Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB79.9 million or US$12.5 million, compared to RMB117.5 million a year ago
"In 2021, our revenues and gross margins continued to grow. Sales of specialty films increased by 35.5% year-over-year and accounted for 69.9% of our total revenues for the year. Our gross margin was 37.5% in 2021. We are encouraged by positive trends recorded in both revenues and gross margins, which we expect to enable us to better navigate the industrial and economic landscape ahead. We believe that our focus on innovation will allow the Company to expand end-user product applications, attract new clients, and expand relationships with existing customers," commented Mr. Lei Yan, CEO and Chairman of the Company.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Results
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB92.6 million or US$14.5 million, compared with RMB86.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of RMB6.2 million, or 7.2%. Sales volume accounted for an increase of RMB0.6 million, while the increase in average sales price resulted in an increase of RMB5.6 million.
Sales of specialty films for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB71.1 million or US$11.2 million, accounting for 76.8% of total revenues, compared with RMB62.3 million or 72.1% of total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher sales volume accounted for an increase of RMB5.5 million, while the rise in average sales price resulted in an increase of RMB3.3 million.
The following is a breakdown of commodity and specialty film sales for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 (amounts in thousands):
Three months period ended
December 31, 2021
% of Total
December 31, 2020
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Stamping and transfer film
13,240
2,077
14.2%
15,193
17.6%
Printing film
3,752
589
4.1%
4,117
4.8%
Metallized film
802
126
0.9%
815
0.9%
Specialty film
71,064
11,151
76.8%
62,285
72.1%
Base film for other
3,726
585
4.0%
3,940
4.6%
Total
92,584
14,528
100%
86,350
100%
Sales in China for the fourth quarter of 2021 were RMB86.6 million, or US$13.6 million, representing 93.6% of total revenues, compared with RMB80.5 million or 93.2% of total revenues recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020. Higher sales volume accounted for an increase of RMB0.3 million, while the rise in average sales price explained the increase of RMB5.8 million.
Overseas sales for the fourth quarter of 2021 amounted to RMB5.9 million or US$0.9 million, representing 6.4% of total revenues, compared with RMB5.9 million or 6.8% of total revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The following is a breakdown of domestic versus overseas sales for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 (amounts in thousands):
Three-month period ended
December 31, 2021
% of Total
December 31, 2020
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Sales in China
86,636
13,595
93.6%
80,500
93.2%
Sales in other countries
5,948
933
6.4%
5,850
6.8%
Total
92,584
14,528
100%
86,350
100%
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB28.5 million or US$4.5 million, representing a gross margin of 30.8%, compared with a gross profit of RMB36.5 million, or a gross margin of 42.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled RMB17.9 million or US$2.8 million, compared with RMB60.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Net income attributable to the Company for the fourth quarter of 2021 was RMB11.4 million or US$1.8 million, compared with a net loss of RMB20.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Basic and diluted earnings per share was RMB3.48 or US$0.55, compared with basic and diluted loss per share of RMB6.39 in the fourth quarter of 2020.
2021 Full Year Results
During the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, net revenues reached RMB396.8 million (US$62.3 million), compared to RMB336.8 million in 2020, representing an increase of RMB60.0 million, or 17.8%.
In 2021, sales of specialty films were RMB277.3 million (US$43.5 million), accounting for 69.9% of our total revenues as compared to RMB204.7 million, or 60.8% in 2020, representing an increase of RMB72.6 million, or 35.5% above those recorded in 2020. Higher sales volume led to an increase of RMB59.0 million, and an RMB13.6 million increase from the rise in average sales price.
Overseas sales were RMB39.4 million (US$6.2 million) or 9.9% of total revenues, compared with RMB27.0 million or 8.0% of total revenues in 2020. The rise in average sales price caused an increase of RMB2.5 million, and the higher sales volume explained the RMB9.9 million increase.
The following is a breakdown of domestic versus overseas sales for the years ended December 31, 2021, and 2020 (amounts in thousands):
For the year ended December 31,
2021
% of Total
2020
% of Total
RMB
US$
RMB
Sales in China
357,396
56,083
90.1%
309,801
92.0%
Sales in other countries
39,403
6,183
9.9%
26,954
8.0%
396,799
62,266
100.0%
336,755
100.0%
Our gross profit for the year ended December 31, 2021, was RMB148.9 million (US$23.4 million), up from RMB 136.7 million in 2020. Our average unit sales price rose 11.0% when compared to last year. The unit sales cost increased 16.7% due to the higher raw materials prices. Consequently, the increase in cost of goods sold per unit exceeded that of sales price during 2021 compared with 2020, contributing to the decrease in our gross margin. Our gross margin was 37.5% for the year 2021, compared to a gross margin of 40.6% in 2020.
Our operating expenses during the year ended December 31, 2021, were RMB54.1 million (US$8.5 million), a decrease of RMB61.2 million, or 53.1%, as compared to 2020. The decrease was mainly due to the reduction in loss on impairment of assets held for sale and depreciation of property, plant, and equipment.
Net income attributable to the Company for the full year of 2021 was RMB89.2 million or US$14.0 million, up from a net profit attributable to the Company of RMB19.6 million in 2020.
Basic and diluted earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2021, was RMB27.32 or US$4.29, up from a profit per share of RMB6.00 a year ago.
Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB79.9 million or US$12.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, as compared to net cash provided by operating activities of RMB117.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Cash and cash equivalents on December 31, 2021 amounted to RMB250.6 million or US$39.3 million, compared with RMB113.4 million as of December 31, 2020.
About Fuwei Films
Fuwei Films conducts its business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Fuwei Films (Shandong) Co., Ltd. ("Fuwei Shandong"). Fuwei Shandong develops, manufactures, and distributes high-quality plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique, otherwise known as BOPET film (biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate). Fuwei's BOPET film is widely used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.
Safe Harbor
This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission which, among other things, include significant competition in the BOPET film industry, especially the significant oversupply of BOPET films resulting from the rapid growth of the Chinese BOPET industry capacity, changes in the international market and trade barriers, especially the adverse impact of the antidumping investigation and imposition of an anti-dumping duty on imports of the BOPET films originating from the People's Republic of China ("China") conducted by certain main importing countries; fluctuations of RMB exchange rate, the reduce in demand for the Company's products or the loss of main customers which may result in the decrease of sales, and negatively influencing the Company's financial performance, uncertainty as to the future profitability, uncertainty as to the Company's ability to successfully obtain additional funds to meet the working capital needs of the new BOPET production line, uncertainty as to the Company's ability to continuously develop new BOPET film products to be produced by the third production line and keep up with changes in BOPET film technology, risks associated with possible defects and errors in its products including complaints and claims from clients, uncertainty as to its ability to protect and enforce its intellectual property rights, uncertainty as to its ability to attract and retain qualified executives and personnel, and uncertainty in acquiring raw materials on time and on acceptable terms, particularly in light of the volatility in the prices of petroleum products in recent years, instability of power and energy supply, uncertainty around coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread; risks related to an economic downturn or recession in the United States and in other countries around the world; and changes in political, business, and economic conditions, and the uncertainty regarding the future operation of the Company in connection with the changes in the labor law in China, the measures taken by the Chinese government to save energy and reduce emissions, and the complaints from nearby residents and local government about the noise caused by our production as well as the uncertainty of the impact of major shareholder transfer that have substantial influence over the Company and the Company's business operation including possible overlap of our BOPET products, customers and market orientation with an BOPET film manufacturer, which is controlled by the same individual who has control over the shares of our major shareholder. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Actual results of our operations may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors.
Financial Tables Follow
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD, and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of December 31, 2021, and 2020
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
RMB
US$
RMB
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
250,608
39,326
113,423
Restricted cash
28,294
4,440
7,500
Accounts and bills receivable, net
29,225
4,586
32,393
Inventories
35,456
5,564
25,436
Advance to suppliers
7,933
1,245
7,359
Prepayments and other receivables
1,199
188
1,103
Assets held for sale
0
0
122,919
Deferred tax assets – current
1,144
180
6,947
Total current assets
353,859
55,529
317,080
Property, plant and equipment, net
106,928
16,779
111,308
Construction in progress
0
0
—
Lease prepayments, net
14,685
2,304
15,219
Advance to suppliers - long term, net
0
0
1,542
Deferred tax assets - non-current
227
36
507
Total assets
475,699
74,648
445,656
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term loans
65,000
10,200
65,000
Due to related parties
0
0
73,571
Accounts payables
22,616
3,549
25,730
Notes payable
50,126
7,866
15,000
Advance from customers
7,672
1,204
9,297
Accrued expenses and other payables
11,479
1,801
27,400
Total current liabilities
156,893
24,620
215,998
Deferred tax liabilities
1,789
281
1,854
Total liabilities
158,682
24,901
217,852
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Registered capital(of US$0.519008 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 3,265,837
13,323
2,091
13,323
Additional paid-in capital
311,907
48,945
311,907
Statutory reserve
37,441
5,875
37,441
Retained earnings
(46,494)
(7,296)
(135,707)
Cumulative translation adjustment
840
132
840
Total shareholders' equity
317,017
49,747
227,804
Total equity
317,017
49,747
227,804
Total liabilities and equity
475,699
74,648
445,656
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD, and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
For the Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019
(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
The Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2019
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
Net sales
396,799
62,266
336,755
335,620
Cost of sales
247,902
38,901
200,056
252,010
Gross profit
148,897
23,365
136,699
83,610
Operating expenses:
Selling expenses
20,706
3,249
17,483
13,721
Administrative expenses
33,424
5,245
59,865
46,794
Loss on assets held for sale
0
0
37,951
—
Total operating expenses
54,130
8,494
115,299
60,515
Operating income (loss)
94,767
14,871
21,400
23,095
Other income (expense):
- Interest income
5,128
805
2,145
1,106
- Interest expense
(5,054)
(793)
(8,490)
(8,892)
- Other income (expense), net
390
61
(1,560)
(1,621)
Total other income (expense)
464
73
(7,905)
(9,407)
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
95,231
14,944
13,495
13,688
Income tax (expense) benefit
(6,018)
(944)
6,115
(2,325)
Net income (loss)
89,213
14,000
19,610
11,363
Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
0
0
—
—
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company
89,213
14,000
19,610
11,363
Other comprehensive income (loss):
- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to noncontrolling interest
0
0
—
—
- Foreign currency translation adjustments attributable to the Company
0
0
—
—
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
0
0
—
—
Comprehensive income (loss) attribute to the Company
89,213
14,000
19,610
11,363
Net earnings (loss) per share, Basic and diluted
27.32
4.29
6.00
3.48
Weighted average number of ordinary shares, Basic and diluted
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
3,265,837
FUWEI FILMS (HOLDINGS) CO., LTD, and SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Years Ended December 31, 2021, 2020 and 2019
(Amounts in thousands)
The Years Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2019
RMB
US$
RMB
RMB
Cash flow from operating activities
Net income (loss)
89,213
14,000
19,610
11,363
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
- Loss on assets held for sale impairment
0
0
37,951
—
- Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
12,365
1,940
41,722
41,451
- Amortization of intangible assets
534
84
534
534
- Deferred income taxes (benefit)
6,018
944
(6,115)
2,325
- Bad debt (recovery) expense
(1,230)
(193)
578
(1,014)
- Inventory provision
(431)
(68)
267
1,489
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
- Investment income recorded on Fuwei Holdings' book
0
0
—
—
- Accounts and bills receivable
3,470
545
(5,086)
(3,319)
- Inventories
(9,589)
(1,505)
(2,119)
(399)
- Advance to suppliers
352
55
(2,009)
(583)
- Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(96)
(15)
(35)
10
- Accounts payable
(3,114)
(489)
6,198
(1,217)
- Accrued expenses and other payables
(15,273)
(2,398)
21,938
(302)
- Advance from customers
(1,625)
(255)
4,093
3,344
- Tax payable
(645)
(101)
9
684
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
79,949
12,544
117,536
54,366
Cash flow from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(7,986)
(1,253)
(11,257)
(12,925)
Advanced to suppliers - non-current
1,542
242
—
—
Amount change in construction in progress
0
0
—
366
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment
122,919
19,289
—
—
Deposit for purchase
0
0
—
—
Net cash used in (provided by) investing activities
116,475
18,278
(11,257)
(12,559)
Cash flow from financing activities
Principal payments of bank loans
0
0
—
—
Proceeds from short-term bank loans
0
0
—
50
Proceeds from related party
(73,571)
(11,545)
(45,726)
4,606
Payment of capital lease obligation
0
0
—
—
Change in notes payable
35,126
5,512
(26,000)
(7,000)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(38,445)
(6,033)
(71,726)
(2,344)
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes
0
445
(1)
—
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalent, restricted cash
157,979
25,234
34,552
39,463
Cash and cash equivalent, and restricted cash
At beginning of the period/year
120,923
18,532
86,371
46,908
At end of the period/year
278,902
43,766
120,923
86,371
SUPPLEMENTARY DISCLOSURE:
Interest paid
5,054
793
8,490
8,892
Income tax paid
0
0
—
—
SUPPLEMENTARY SCHEDULE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES:
Account payable for plant and equipment:
1,010
158
1,010
1,010
Obligations for acquired equipment under capital lease:
0
0
—
—
